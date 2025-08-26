"Do they not consider them humans?" - Fans slam MBC for alleged mistreatment of K-pop idols at 2025 Idol Star Athletic Championship (ISAC) filming

On Monday, August 25, following the filming of MBC's annual Idol Star Athletic Championship (ISAC) for 2025, several fans and attendees of the event criticized the organizers. According to some posts that landed on the internet from those who were reportedly attending the event, the filming allegedly began from early in the morning to late in the night.This issue first came to light through an attendee who posted about the same on TheQoo.TheQoo post (Image via TheQoo)&quot;I checked in at 5 am and am currently in the men's relay preliminaries.. haha. MBC doesn't even give you a bottle of water *Those who want to go home can go home,&quot; the post read, as translated from Korean.Reportedly, everyone involved was expected to enter the ISAC venue by 5 am, and basic necessities such as water and food were not allowed inside the venue. This left fans unhappy because of the alleged overworking and mistreatment of the idols, as well as the fans, during the 2025 Idol Star Athletic Championship.Especially given that the K-pop idols were involved in activities like track sports and related events, fans expressed that they felt the rest period and the necessary food sources to cope with the same were not being provided. Moreover, they also raised concerns about the alleged elongated working hours for the idols.As the news spread across several social media platforms, it resulted in many criticizing MBC for its alleged mistreatment.&quot;Do they not consider them humans? wtf,&quot; tweeted one fan.Me @underalocomotivLINKDo they not consider them humans? wtf.Many fans and netizens joined in to raise their concerns about the unfair work timings for the 2025 ISAC.may @lovnadoreLINKit’s been 15 f*cking hours since isac has started. lord i hope all these idols have a mental health day tomorrow.reese @strwbrickiLINKisac start time being 6am is so evil 😭😭🐇 @loewehaosLINKthis has to violate some kind of workplace health and safety regulations good lordOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions on the same.bug is your pookie 🌸 @twenybugLINKyeah i would've imagined it was split between days i honestly didn't know it wasnt, when i saw &quot;wrapped after 18 hours&quot; wtf???ale. @yumidareLINKit's 11 pm and isac isn't over yet???? can we pls just send teamies back already... they've been there the whole day omggg they must be exhausted 😿Sumiyah ☆🎮 @fleurr144LINKI literally slept a full 8 hours, woke up, and they were still nowhere near being doneComplete attendee list for MBC's 2025 Idol Star Athletic Championship (ISAC)Meovv won in the Women's Pistol Shooting category (Image via Getty)ISAC, otherwise known as the Idol Star Athletic Championship, filmed its 15th anniversary edition on August 25. For the unversed, the MBC event gathers several K-pop artists and groups to participate in a variety of sports such as track, shooting, soccer, and many more.According to Soompi, this year's lineup for the Idol Star Athletic Championship gathered a total of 61 teams and 373 idols. Additionally, this year, five sports were conducted, namely track and field, which included 400m and 60m, Korean wrestling, pistol shooting, penalty shootouts for the men, and dance sports for the women. The hosts of the event were Jun Hyun-moo, BTOB's Changsub, Lee Eun-ji, and Jonathan.Here's the complete list of artists who attended this year's ISAC:AHOFKIIRASBilllieSTAYCTEMPESTAMPERS&amp;ONEtripleSThe WindFIFTY FIFTYARrCn.SSignNEWBEATUNISYOU DAYEONMEOVVidnttP1HarmonyLUN8X:INCandy ShopUSPEERCRAVITYXODIACE’LASTNouerAYOUNG POSSENOWZDouble 0neNCT WISHHeart2HeartsRIIZEEVNNECLOSE YOUR EYESKISS OF LIFESAY MY NAMEPOWKep1erNEXZ8TURNPURPLE KISSKickFlipICHILLIN’Dreamnote82MAJORQueenz EyeKiiiKiiiLUCYPRIMROSEifeyeWOOAHHITGSZEROBASEONEWHIBMADEIN S&amp;TEAMILLITBADVILLAINBaby DON’T CryNCT WISH won the Soccer Shootout (Image via Getty)According to the attendees of the event, some of the winners of the sports were revealed. Here's the information on those who grabbed a gold medal for the five sports conducted at the Idol Star Athletic Championship:Track &amp; Field400m Relay (Men): &amp;TEAM400m Relay (Women): Hearts2Hearts60m (Men): NEXZ's So Geon60m (Women): tripleS' NienPistol ShootingMen: RIIZEWomen: MEOVVSoccer ShootoutNCT WISHKorean WrestlingMen: 82MAJORWomen: Say My NameDance SportsX:IN's NOVAWhile the event's filming took place on August 25, the official airing of the same is expected to take place during the Chuseok holidays in October 2025.