“So proud of them” - Fans react as MBC tops viewership ratings following 2025 election coverage broadcast featuring BTS 

MBC has drawn overwhelming attention for its moving coverage of South Korea’s 21st presidential election results featuring K-pop group BTS alongside Korea's former president Kim Gu. On June 3, this was broadcast on TV as well as uploaded to their YouTube channel later.

According to Nielsen Korea via Naver, on June 4, MBC’s special election coverage program, "Choice 2025: 21st Presidential Election Vote Counting News Desk Special," recorded a nationwide household viewership rating of 14.5%, the highest across all terrestrial and cable channels. The network’s segments during the broadcast also topped the charts, with parts 4, 5, and 2 registering 14.1%, 13.3%, and 12.8% respectively, securing the top four slots for the night.

From 5 pm on June 3 to 1 am on June 4, MBC achieved an average rating of 11.7%, far ahead of competitors KBS (3.6%) and SBS (3.1%). MBC’s ratings peaked at 20.6% during the critical 8 PM hour when the results of the exit polls were announced.

During this time, MBC shared a video that showed how South Korea has progressed over the years. The one and half minute long video used a split-screen feature that showed moments from the past alongside the modern achievements of the nation.

One point of the video shows the intersection between Kim Gu and BTS. In the video, Kim Gu’s 1946 Liberation Day speech declared,

“We as a people are now stepping onto the global stage.”

This was seamlessly followed by BTS leader RM’s saying,

“Then let’s all take one step further”

This is a line from RM's 2018 United Nations speech. The emotional overlap struck a chord with many, prompting reactions on X.

“That video is amazing the way it's been edited and so proud of our boys,” a fan commented.

“This! Omg this is probably one of my fave acceptance speech from joonie and to see him being edited side by side with THE Kim Gu, just wow," a fan expressed.

Some other fans commented,

“Proud of BTS is an understatement.” A fan remarked.

“BTS PAVED THE WAY,” a fan expressed.

The appearance of BTS causes MBC's election video to get a viewership hike

On June 3, ahead of announcing the exit poll results, MBC aired a countdown video titled “That Day, Together Now.” The video drew inspiration from the brand Nike’s globally acclaimed “You Can’t Stop Us” campaign, using a split-screen format to connect past and present moments from Korean history and society.

MBC revealed that this impactful video was produced in collaboration with their AI-focused subsidiary, launched last year. The entire video was created using AI without traditional filming, and even Kim Gu’s voice was recreated using AI synthesis based on archival materials.

The production was praised for its moving tribute to Korea’s legacy and for highlighting its modern torchbearers like BTS, filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, and famed sportspersons.

