"Why is it not purple"– BTS' 2025 FESTA merch draws fans' backlash for poor design and off-theme colors amid reunion buzz post-military service

As BTS gears up for its 12th debut anniversary in June 2025, FESTA celebrations are in full swing with a packed lineup of events. This year’s FESTA holds added significance as it is not only the group's debut milestone but also their long-awaited full-member reunion post-military service.

With Jin and j-hope already discharged, RM and V are expected to complete service by June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11, and SUGA on June 21. However, what should have been a season of excitement has hit a sour note as fans express disappointment over the official FESTA 2025 merchandise launched by HYBE.

HYBE released the 2025 merch, which includes items such as T-shirts, a 2-way clock, a cap, a tumbler, and bags. The theme is predominantly in blue, which quickly sparked criticism online.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans questioned why the products didn’t reflect the iconic purple associated with BTS or even match the blue and gold tones featured in this year's FESTA poster. An X user, @ekin_hardy, wrote,

"1. Why is it not purple. 2. Was excited to buy as it signifies the boys comeback year, but its not good."

Expand Tweet

Many described the designs as bland, uninspired, and lacking emotional connection, especially during such a meaningful reunion year.

The backlash was swift on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), with ARMYs pointing out that the designs failed to reflect BTS' identity and creativity, especially when compared to past standout merchandise.

"mmm blue is fine but it really doesn't look right with these items...looks outmoded? and without purple shade, these comeback merchs just lost their (somehow) intimate association with "BTS and army". I'm sorry," a fan commented.

"Why isn’t the merch the FESTA color scheme? Why is it blue and not the colors of at least the poster. i didn’t buy FESTA merch last year b/c I didn’t get the color scheme and the merch was not pretty at all hahat happened? The only thing FESTA is the light stick key ring," an X user wrote.

"This is the FESTA 2025 merch? Nah cuz what in the blue budget bun mess is this? idk who’s in charge of their merch these days but their taste is fighting for its life. Who approved this school field trip starter pack?? The designs get uglier every year I fear," another one said.

Others longed for the thoughtful touch seen in j-hope’s tour merchandise, which fans praised for being stylish and well-designed. Fans compared the merch to "grocery eco bags", "giveaway packs," and more.

"They look like grocery eco bags and cheap company giveaways during xmas holidays," an X user wrote.

"those creative teams are so lost without hoseok," a fan wrote.

"looks like it's a political party merchandise," another one said.

"Yeah. This new blue colour is boring and so common. Kinda like an tyre-shop merchandise. Yucks. Failed marketing and really stupid not to use the purple that is globally associated with BTS," a fan remarked.

BTS FESTA 2025: All we know about this year’s events, merch pricing, and purchase details

BTS FESTA 2025 is not just a celebration of their June 13 debut, it also marks the reunion of all seven members after their military enlistments. This year's theme, Twelve O’Clock, takes inspiration from the emotional 2020 track Zero O'Clock, reflecting renewal and a quiet reset.

The official merch lineup released includes:

Water Ball

Watch Carabiner

Bracelet

Light Stick Strap

2-way Clock

S/S T-Shirt (various sizes)

Ball Cap

Cooler Pouch

Tumbler

Mesh Cross Bag

Reversible Basketball Uniform

Organza Scrunchie Set (Midnight/Noon)

Coin Pouch

Expand Tweet

Items range from $14.95 to over $70, and pre-orders began on June 5 via Weverse Shop. The merchandise is available both through pre-order for pickup and on-site purchase at KINTEX 2 in Goyang on June 13–14.

The celebrations will feature various interactive booths, including a DIY zone, a Spotify playlist wall, an ARMY Bomb photo zone, and a Trophy exhibit showcasing BTS’ accomplishments. Fans can also hear voice messages from members in the Voice Zone and browse BTS’ personalized lockers in the BTS Locker section.

Whether any members will appear in person at the June 13–14 in-person event remains unconfirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More