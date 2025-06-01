The meaning behind BTS' 'Zero O' Clock' and why it's back on charts ahead of 2025 FESTA & group's most anticipated return

On June 1, 2025, as BTS nears its 12th year since debut, their emotional ballad 00:00 (Zero O’Clock) has resurfaced on global iTunes charts, including the U.S., India, and Hungary, just days ahead of FESTA 2025.
The timing is not random, as this year’s FESTA is themed “Twelve O’Clock,” and the song is at the heart of it. Zero O’Clock was first released in 2020 as part of their Map of the Soul: 7 album, and is performed by the group’s vocal line, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, with lyrics penned by RM.
The song explores the weight of emotional burnout, the kind of day when everything feels wrong but one can’t explain why. It captures the feeling of helplessness but also delivers a subtle message of hope. Midnight, or zero o'clock, symbolizes that moment when everything resets. Even if nothing has changed, it is a clean slate, and a small breath before starting over.
This is exactly what BTS seems to be saying through the FESTA 2025 theme. With most members nearing the end of their military service and preparing for a full-group reunion, “Zero O’Clock” reflects a quiet yet powerful message that this is a new beginning. It is not about making a loud comeback, it is about restarting from a place of comfort, healing, and unity with ARMY.
Fans have long seen this track as a source of comfort, and its return to the charts just before FESTA feels like a collective deep breath, an emotional preparation for what’s to come. Zero O'Clock has made a surprising return to the charts years after its original release. On June 1, 2025, the song re-entered the iTunes charts in multiple countries.
BTS members’ upcoming discharge and full FESTA 2025 schedule explained
The 2025 FESTA marks a major milestone for BTS. Not only is the group set to celebrate 12 years since their debut on June 13, 2013, with the event, but it also serves as a prelude to the group’s full reunion. Jin and j-hope, who are already discharged, have kicked off this year’s content with a mock news video titled “[2025 FESTA] BTS News.”
In it, Jin played the anchor while j-hope featured as a lively field reporter, teasing fans with updates, jokes, and references to their solo concerts and group activities. Meanwhile, the rest of the members, RM, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are all set to complete their service by mid to late June.
RM and V are expected to be discharged around June 10, followed closely by Jimin and Jungkook. SUGA, serving as a social service worker, is expected to complete his term by June 21. Their return will mark the first time since 2022 that all seven members will be together again.
The official 2025 FESTA schedule includes a range of heartfelt and fan-focused events. From June 2 to 13, fans will get daily content including concept photos of Jin and j-hope, behind-the-scenes clips, and perhaps a new track titled Twelve O’Clock. Many speculate it could be a remake or continuation of Zero O’Clock.
The month will also feature the in-person FESTA event at KINTEX 2 in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do on June 13 and 14. Attendees can enjoy custom photo card booths, AR photo zones, voice messages from BTS members, and themed exhibits like the Trophy Zone and BTS Locker.
With its central theme rooted in Zero O’clock, FESTA 2025 is shaping up to be not just a celebration, but a reset, just as the song suggests. As the clock strikes midnight on this chapter of military service, BTS and ARMY are ready to step into a new day, together.