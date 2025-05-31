The South Korean K-pop group BTS features seven members, including Kim Seok-jin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook. The band was formed in 2010. They have been managed by labels, including BigHit Music, Pony Canyon, Def Jam, Universal Music Japan, Columbia Records, Universal, and Geffen Records.

5 things you probably didn't know about the seven member group (Image via @bighit/X)

The seven-member group made their official debut on June 12, 2013, with the debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool, with the title track, No More Dream. It featured seven tracks, including Intro: 2 Cool 4 Skool (featuring DJ Friz), We Are Bulletproof Pt.2, Skit: Circle Room Talk, No More Dream, Interlude, Like It, and Outro.

5 things you probably didn't know about BTS

1) Jin felt he should not have joined the group

Jin felt he should not have joined the group (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

On June 10, 2023, Jin appeared on Suga's drinking and talk show, Suchwita. During the conversation, he expressed his concern about why he should not have joined the group.

He mentioned, as translated by BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel,

"I was someone who should not have debuted at that time. Because there were very few things I was good at. I was not a good singer, I was not a good dancer. There was not much I could show anyone."

In response, Suga added that he did the things in the band that no one ever could.

2) j-hope was part of the underground dance group, NEURON

j-hope was part of the underground dance group, NEURON (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

Before debuting with the group, j-hope was a member of the underground dance group NEURON. He also took several dance classes at the Gwanju Music Academy for six consecutive years. He continued to hone his dancing skills from fourth grade to the first year in high school.

The K-pop idol was the youngest member of the band and snagged multiple awards at the local dance competitions.

3) Kim Taehyung hailed from a family of farmers

Kim Taehyung hailed from the family of farmers (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

Kim Taehyung grew up in a family of farmers in Daegu, South Korea. Since his parents were often occupied with their work, he was brought up by his grandmother for most of his life. Subsequently, he was closest to his grandmother, who raised him for 14 years.

Since he grew up in a village, he never had many friends and no vision for the future. He used to think that he would grow up to be a farmer. But destiny had other plans for him, and he emerged as one of the most loved K-pop idols internationally.

4) Jungkook has a scar on his left cheek

Jungkook has a scar on his left cheek (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

According to Cosmopolitan, Jungkook has a scar on his left cheek. He got it during a fight with his brother over using the computer.

He got it during childhood. However, it would not be noticeable in photos.

5) BTS almost debuted under different names, including Big Kidz or Young Nation

The group almost debuted under different names, including Big Kidz or Young Nation (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

According to the American magazine Billboard, the seven-member group almost debuted under different names such as Big Kidz or Young Nation.

They ultimately decided to call themselves Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS. The name also added a new meaning, which was Beyond The Scene in 2017.

The group is expected to reunite in 2025 after finishing their military service. Recently, Jin released his second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, with Don't Say You Love Me as the title track.

Meanwhile, j-hope will release his third digital single Killin' It Girl on June 13, 2025.

