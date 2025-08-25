Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC) 2025: Lineup, winners, sports, MCs & all we know as AHOF, &TEAM, RIIZE, Hearts2Hearts bag medals

On Monday, August 25, ISAC 2025, otherwise known as Idol Star Athletics Championship's 15 anniversary edition, was rolled out. The event revolves around a gathering of K-pop groups and artists to participate in a variety of sports to explore the artists' talents outside the realm of music and performance. This year's ISAC features around 61 teams and a total of 373 idols who participated in the five events that were conducted. The events are track and field, Korean wrestling, pistol shooting, penalty shootouts, and dance sports. While the event was held today, the official airing of ISAC 2025 is scheduled for the Chuseok holidays that occur in October. Previously, it was announced that Jun Hyun-moo, BTOB's Changsub, Lee Eun-ji, and Jonathan would be the main hosts of the show. On the other hand, here are some of the artists and K-pop groups that participated in this year's Idol Star Athletics Championship:AHOFKIIRASBilllieSTAYCTEMPESTAMPERS&amp;ONEtripleSThe WindFIFTY FIFTYARrCn.SSignNEWBEATUNISYOU DAYEONMEOVVidnttP1HarmonyLUN8X:INCandy ShopUSPEERCRAVITYXODIACE’LASTNouerAYOUNG POSSENOWZDouble 0neNCT WISHHeart2HeartsRIIZEEVNNECLOSE YOUR EYESKISS OF LIFESAY MY NAMEPOWKep1erNEXZ8TURNPURPLE KISSKickFlipICHILLIN’Dreamnote82MAJORQueenz EyeKiiiKiiiLUCYPRIMROSEifeyeWOOAHHITGSZEROBASEONEWHIBMADEIN S&amp;TEAMILLITBADVILLAINBaby DON’T CryAll we know so far about the 2025 Idol Star Athletics Championship (ISAC): Highlights, winners, and moreOn August 25, following the rollout of all the sports events of ISAC featuring a lineup of K-pop idols, some of the event winners were revealed to fans who attended the event. For the 400 metre relay race between the K-pop groups, &amp;TEAM won for the male category while Hearts2Hearts took the trophy for the female category.Additionally, for the 60 metre race, JYP's rookie group, NEXZ's So Geon, won the male category, and tripleS' Nien won the female category. Under the pistol shooting category, which is a newly included sport in ISAC, RIIZE took the win for the male category, and MEOVV won the female category for the same.RIIZE's win at ISAC 2025 (Image via X/@riize_archives)On the other hand, there was also a mixed shooting team for the newer K-pop idols called ROOKIES, and the winners of that category included AHOF's Chichen, KickFlip's Minje, Baby Don’t Cry's Yihyun, and HITGS' Hyerin. So far, only the male winners of the soccer shootout have been revealed, and NCT WISH bagged the gold medal and RIIZE took home the silver medal.The Korean wrestling category, Say My Name, won gold under the female category, while 82MAJOR bagged the gold medal for the male category. Lastly, for the dance sports where only the female winners were revealed, X:IN's NOVA won the sports with an impressive score of 29.3.K-pop fans will be able to see the event in its entirety when it officially airs in October.