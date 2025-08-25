  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC) 2025: Lineup, winners, sports, MCs & all we know as AHOF, &TEAM, RIIZE, Hearts2Hearts bag medals

Idol Star Athletics Championships (ISAC) 2025: Lineup, winners, sports, MCs & all we know as AHOF, &TEAM, RIIZE, Hearts2Hearts bag medals

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 25, 2025 20:19 GMT
RIIZE and Hearts2Hearts (Image via Instagram/@riize_official, @hearts2hearts)
RIIZE and Hearts2Hearts (Image via Instagram/@riize_official, @hearts2hearts)

On Monday, August 25, ISAC 2025, otherwise known as Idol Star Athletics Championship's 15 anniversary edition, was rolled out. The event revolves around a gathering of K-pop groups and artists to participate in a variety of sports to explore the artists' talents outside the realm of music and performance.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This year's ISAC features around 61 teams and a total of 373 idols who participated in the five events that were conducted. The events are track and field, Korean wrestling, pistol shooting, penalty shootouts, and dance sports. While the event was held today, the official airing of ISAC 2025 is scheduled for the Chuseok holidays that occur in October.

Previously, it was announced that Jun Hyun-moo, BTOB's Changsub, Lee Eun-ji, and Jonathan would be the main hosts of the show. On the other hand, here are some of the artists and K-pop groups that participated in this year's Idol Star Athletics Championship:

Ad
  • AHOF
  • KIIRAS
  • Billlie
  • STAYC
  • TEMPEST
  • AMPERS&ONE
  • tripleS
  • The Wind
  • FIFTY FIFTY
  • ARrC
  • n.SSign
  • NEWBEAT
  • UNIS
  • YOU DAYEON
  • MEOVV
  • idntt
  • P1Harmony
  • LUN8
  • X:IN
  • Candy Shop
  • USPEER
  • CRAVITY
  • XODIAC
  • E’LAST
  • NouerA
  • YOUNG POSSE
  • NOWZ
  • Double 0ne
  • NCT WISH
  • Heart2Hearts
  • RIIZE
  • EVNNE
  • CLOSE YOUR EYES
  • KISS OF LIFE
  • SAY MY NAME
  • POW
  • Kep1er
  • NEXZ
  • 8TURN
  • PURPLE KISS
  • KickFlip
  • ICHILLIN’
  • Dreamnote
  • 82MAJOR
  • Queenz Eye
  • KiiiKiii
  • LUCY
  • PRIMROSE
  • ifeye
  • WOOAH
  • HITGS
  • ZEROBASEONE
  • WHIB
  • MADEIN S
  • &TEAM
  • ILLIT
  • BADVILLAIN
  • Baby DON’T Cry

All we know so far about the 2025 Idol Star Athletics Championship (ISAC): Highlights, winners, and more

On August 25, following the rollout of all the sports events of ISAC featuring a lineup of K-pop idols, some of the event winners were revealed to fans who attended the event. For the 400 metre relay race between the K-pop groups, &TEAM won for the male category while Hearts2Hearts took the trophy for the female category.

Ad

Additionally, for the 60 metre race, JYP's rookie group, NEXZ's So Geon, won the male category, and tripleS' Nien won the female category. Under the pistol shooting category, which is a newly included sport in ISAC, RIIZE took the win for the male category, and MEOVV won the female category for the same.

RIIZE&#039;s win at ISAC 2025 (Image via X/@riize_archives)
RIIZE's win at ISAC 2025 (Image via X/@riize_archives)

On the other hand, there was also a mixed shooting team for the newer K-pop idols called ROOKIES, and the winners of that category included AHOF's Chichen, KickFlip's Minje, Baby Don’t Cry's Yihyun, and HITGS' Hyerin. So far, only the male winners of the soccer shootout have been revealed, and NCT WISH bagged the gold medal and RIIZE took home the silver medal.

Ad

The Korean wrestling category, Say My Name, won gold under the female category, while 82MAJOR bagged the gold medal for the male category. Lastly, for the dance sports where only the female winners were revealed, X:IN's NOVA won the sports with an impressive score of 29.3.

K-pop fans will be able to see the event in its entirety when it officially airs in October.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niharika Dabral
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications