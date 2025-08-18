“NewJeans deserves the biggest apology”: Fans react as TXT’s Soobin alleges HYBE’s mistreatment of trainees, sparks debate on NJZ’s claims

On August 16, 2025, TXT’s Soobin took to Weverse to share a memory from his trainee days. The K-pop idol claimed that during their early dance training, he and fellow member Taehyun faced &quot;physical punishment.&quot; Soobin said that it happened when they were asked to perform a complex choreography by SEVENTEEN, without proper guidance.&quot;This was when me and taehyun had just been dancing for a week or two, we were both extremely young kids, 8th and 10th graders who couldn’t even stretch our arms out properly…the seventeen hyungs do really hard choreographies, right?&quot; he claimed.After his claims went viral, fans quickly stepped in to support him and praised his courage to speak out. During these debates, comparisons started to emerge involving NewJeans and their ongoing conflict with HYBE. An X user said:🐰ྀི key hunter @njz09LINKNewjeans deserves the biggest apology.NewJeans members have been embroiled in a dispute with HYBE and ADOR since the removal of former CEO Min Hee-jin. The group has attempted to terminate their contracts, claiming subtle mistreatment and emotional bullying from the subsidiary of the multinational conglomerate. Now, a renewed debate has emerged between the two fandoms. Some TXT fans have pushed back against connecting the two issues, arguing that Soobin’s experience shouldn’t involve another group.▫️yawnnzn ▫️ @sarasar26929172LINKDid someone hit NewJeans? ? No. Were they in 2016? No. Were they in BigHit? No. There's no need to bring up your favorite's issue, which has nothing to do with what Soobin said. He didn't mention any kpop groups.A💜7️⃣🐱🐨🐹🐥🐻🐰🐿💜 @AshSmithBTS20LINKSoobin's n NJ's situation or nowhere near the same thing as he was a trainee all the way back between 2014/2015 Long before SoMu was apart of BHM and long before HYBE was a thought and the people who participated in that type of abuse he's talking about are long gone.😑Voice of Azaar💫 @watashiwazaarLINKshow me where moas as*lick armys over njz. we ain’t rocking with them nig*as. soobin talks about his real pain and you tryna make it into a fanwar and make it about njz. soobin speaking about HIS physical violence and abuse and you’re trying to make it about newjeans you’re weirdOthers, however, argued that since BIGHIT still operates as a HYBE subsidiary, the story reflects a broader pattern of abuse within the company’s system. Many fans criticized the delayed support, saying people ignored NewJeans’ warnings but now listen because Soobin spoke up.nati ୨୧ @retrokkiLINK“bring those rumors” so when it’s njz it’s “just rumors” but when it’s another grp (esp boy groups) we’re supposed to believe them without question?okay got it. i hate yall smi-zzy ꫂ ၴႅၴ* | BADITUDE 🍒 | KARMA 🧭 @izzy_jtLINKnewjeans told yall hybe was abusive but yall didn't believe them, now txts soobin says something and suddenly everyone cares... never gonna forget what yall put those girls through for speaking out and up for themselvessakuya shady facts @nctmaeumLINKi wonder if people r going to blame soobin for signing the trainee contract like they did with newjeans after they spoke out about abuse. or do ppl only victim blame women?TXT's Soobin alleges past trainee abuse, says it no longer happensTXT's Taehyun and Soobin (Image via Instagram/@txt_bighit)During the Weverse live, TXT's Soobin shared that when they made mistakes during dance practice, they were even physically hit as punishment. He recalled that some kids who struggled even more were punished more harshly.&quot;Taehyun ended up saying it but we did get hit back then…we got hit while we learnt it… We…me and taehyun got hit a little less…we were really bad but there were a few people who were worse than us so…&quot; the 24-year-old said.Soobin also said that things are different now. Taehyun agreed, saying that today’s trainees don’t go through the same kind of physical punishment they did.&quot;Ah those of you who want to become trainees~~ they don’t hit people these days~~they had physical punishments back then but if they physically punish someone now, they’d get in huge trouble~~&quot; the artist added.In other news, Soobin reached a new milestone with his longest broadcast on Weverse, lasting 5 hours and 30 minutes, attracting 3.1 million live viewers, and earning 25 million likes.