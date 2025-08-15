Minji and Danielle attend NewJeans vs. ADOR mediation

Negotiations between NewJeans and their label, ADOR, once again reached an impasse during a session held on August 14, 2025, at the Seoul Central District Court. A follow-up meeting has been scheduled for September 11. Should the parties fail to reach an agreement at that time, the court is expected to issue its ruling on October 30.Only Danielle and Minji attended from the group, joining attorneys for both sides at Civil Settlement Division 41. The closed session lasted from 2 pm to 3:20 pm, ending without progress. In an earlier session, the court deemed the issue serious and directed private mediation, requesting that the artists be present to ensure those with authority could attend.Danielle and Minji entered through a crowd of reporters without engaging. Also, when asked about the discussion, both members walked out without comment. Security was stepped up, with a barricade marked “restricted access” placed outside and guards stationed nearby.When NewJeans attended the hearing together for the first timeNewJeans' Danielle &amp; Minji (Image via X/@NewJeans_ADOR)The conflict between NewJeans and their agency ADOR began in November when all five members (Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein) claimed their contracts had ended because ADOR didn’t meet the agreed-upon terms. However, the parent company denied this, saying the contracts were still valid. On March 7, 2025, NewJeans attended their first court hearing at Seoul Central District Court. Both sides' lawyers were present, and ADOR asked the court to confirm that it is still the group's official management agency.The petition also aimed to block the members from taking individual ad deals or joining music and entertainment projects without the company’s approval. NJ's side argued they ended their contracts due to alleged unfair treatment and bias from ADOR, saying trust had broken down. ADOR denied this and claimed the group’s November contract termination was unlawful.In closing remarks, ADOR CEO Kim Joo-young urged the members to return, saying the case was filed to continue working together. He spoke of staff who had devoted themselves to the group, including a video editor who spends days shaping their music videos to highlight their best moments. Witnesses said NJZ appeared surprised by the statement, with some members holding back smiles.Meanwhile, former Source Music trainee Harin shared on YouTube that she trained for two years, passed a 2020 audition, and joined a pre-debut team linked to future NewJeans members before being abruptly dropped. She said the company made her quit school, similar to past claims about Minji.