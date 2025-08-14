  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Who is Harin? Controversy explained as former HYBE trainee issues statement clarifying claims of removal from NewJeans debut lineup

Who is Harin? Controversy explained as former HYBE trainee issues statement clarifying claims of removal from NewJeans debut lineup

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 14, 2025 07:28 GMT
NewJeans and Harin (Image via X/@NewJeans_ADOR, Instagram/@hariiiny)
NewJeans and Harin (Image via X/@NewJeans_ADOR, Instagram/@hariiiny)

Japanese model Harin, whose birth name is Harada Rin, has spoken out after a sudden surge of attention over her comments about being removed from a pre-debut team linked to NewJeans.

Ad

On August 14, 2025, she released a statement on YouTube through her official channel, saying her recent comments were personal reflections and not aimed at any company or individual.

"I hope you know that what I've spoken about in this interview are my very personal feelings of failure and disappointment from the past, and are not intended to criticize or expose any particular company or individual," she said (translated via Google translate).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In her note, Harin described her trainee period as tough but valuable. She mentioned she still supports her former teammates and plans to work on showing a stronger side of herself, adding,

"I still support the members who laughed and cried with me back then! I will work harder in the areas where I'm lacking and show you a better side of myself. I will remain the same Harin, like the four seasons, when the autumn breeze blows and autumn arrives, no matter how hot the summer. I hope you will continue to support me!"
Ad

Harin, born in 2003, was once part of the Japanese pop group Shibu3 Project and cleared an audition for Source Music, a label under HYBE, in 2020. Now living in Korea, she works as a commercial model and actress.

Former HYBE trainee Harin's alleged removal from the NewJeans controversy explained

Harin (Image via Instagram/@hariiiny)
Harin (Image via Instagram/@hariiiny)

It all began after Harin appeared on Japanese actor Takeda Hiromitsu’s YouTube channel, @gochuwasabi. There, she talked about living in Korea and shared that she once trained to debut as an idol.

Ad
"For two years, I practiced like crazy, from morning till night, without sleep. My parents even went to stamp the contract, and the company CEO was like, 'Oh, Harin, let's debut.' We were all talking," Harin said (via thequoo).

Harin said she passed a 2020 audition for Source Music, under HYBE, and joined a pre-debut lineup widely believed to be linked to “N-Team,” a project fans associate with future NewJeans/NJZ members. She recalled being removed from the team without warning.

Ad
"One day, they suddenly told me to terminate my contract, and I was the only one who was told to leave. It was so hard. I worked so hard and came this far, so why are you rejecting me here?"
Ad

After that, reports claimed she was removed from NewJeans, which drew a lot of traffic to her channels along with negative comments.

The attention quickly shifted to her Instagram activity. Viewers noticed that she had liked several comments on her latest post, including one saying she should be glad not to be involved in the current ADOR–NewJeans dispute.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications