"It's getting weird" - Internet reacts to K-media reports after Minji & Danielle seemingly avoid press questions during NewJeans vs. ADOR mediation

Recently, netizens reacted to NewJeans members Minji and Danielle attending a closed-door mediation session at the Seoul Central District Court regarding their ongoing contract dispute with ADOR. The August 14, 2025, session was held under the 41st Civil Agreement Division and lasted around one hour and twenty minutes.

Security was tight during the event, with barricades set up outside the courtroom. Despite the private nature of the proceedings, reporters managed to surround Minji and Danielle as they entered, asking them questions about the case. As per Star News, the members did not engage with the reporters beyond saying that they could not comment before entering the venue.

The court had previously requested the attendance of members with decision-making authority, leading to Minji and Danielle's appearance. The mediation ended without an agreement, with another session scheduled for September 11.

If talks fail again, a verdict could be announced on October 30 without further arguments. NewJeans has maintained that their trust in ADOR has been irreparably damaged. They have also stated a willingness to negotiate only under conditions that would revert the agency to its structure prior to the removal of former CEO Min Hee-jin.

The scene outside the court quickly went viral on the internet, sparking debates among netizens.

dessy @aebarbies It’s getting weird

Some fans praised Minji and Danielle for keeping their composure and not engaging with what they saw as unnecessary press questions during a confidential legal process.

Bunny Girl Forever @BunnyGirl4Everz And they handled things so gracefully.

cam 🫧 @campository they way she thanked them and went about her business

𝕾𝖊𝖇𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖆𝖓 𝕶𝖎𝖒 ♀️ @iBlackBear1 They didn't say anything because they knew that false and out of context articles would come out, and even though they didn't say anything, false and out of context artists came out, these dirty journalists deserve the worst.

Cherry🍒 @breadluvpham GOOD JOB MINJI DANIELLE!!! IGNORE THE REPORTERS BECAUSE THEY WILL ONLY UPLOAD MEDIAPLAY, NOT FACTS.....

Others criticized the media for broadcasting footage from a closed mediation and physically crowding the idols' path. A portion of the fandom also expressed confusion and concern over the legal situation. They admitted they were unsure what the long-term implications for the group would be.

Raccoon⭐JL CENTER @Orangel444 Them being freed would be the one of the best that would happen this year

𝐍𝐉𝐙𔒌 🏎️🏁🍀♡🐇 @Jeanz_5 Unfriendly, invasive, unprofessional! Yes, they behave like the damn paparazzi!😡 Damn idiots! I hope when the girls get over this, they ignore these "journalists."

dyane @vourloir bro im confused and scared of what is going to happen but goodluck girls

Background on the dispute and case developments between NewJeans & ADOR

Hyein, Haerin, Danielle, Hanni, and Minji of NewJeans at the photocall for YOUSER at Seoul Fashion Week S/S 2025 (Image via Getty)

The ongoing mediation is part of ADOR's lawsuit to confirm the validity of NewJeans' exclusive contract. The conflict stems from a deepening rift between the group and the label following the ousting of Min Hee-jin in August 2024.

This followed after HYBE accused her of attempting to seize management control. ADOR has stated it invested heavily in the group, claiming to provide significant financial support for their debut and promotional activities. The label also argued that the members' termination of the contract violates its terms.

NewJeans' side has countered by saying that the current ADOR, now overseen by HYBE-appointed staff, is not the same as the agency that nurtured their success. They have also raised issues such as alleged plagiarism by another HYBE label, the handling of the "ignore" controversy involving member Hanni, and what they claim to be retaliatory audits.

Their lawyers have insisted that their main request is to restore ADOR to its pre-2024 state, not to reject the agency entirely.

The dispute has escalated further in recent days. ADOR has reportedly removed all references to NewJeans from its official website, redirecting visitors to a separate audition page with HYBE branding.

As the legal battle continues, both sides remain bound by an injunction preventing the members from carrying out independent activities as NewJeans without facing substantial penalties.

With the next mediation date set for September, the group's future remains uncertain.

