“Him hitting the every beat is so satisfying to watch”- Fans react to BTS' j-hope’s TikTok dance challenge on Chris Brown’s ‘Angel Numbers'

On February 5, 2025, BTS' j-hope posted a new TikTok video showing his moves on Chris Brown’s popular song Angel Numbers. The American singer’s track was released on February 11, 2024.

The BTS' j-hope's latest post came after his previous TikTok video, which featured him grooving to Doechii’s Denial Is A River. Notably, the Blue Side singer has been quite active since he joined TikTok on January 24, 2025.

Following the release, BTS' j-hope’s fans were ecstatic to see him doing a viral Angel Numbers dance challenge. As a result, his fans flooded the internet with praises for the idol’s effortless dance. One user on X stated:

Trending

“Him hitting the every beat is so satisfying to watch. He's so cool!!”

Expand Tweet

Many other supportive comments for BTS' j-hope’s TikTok challenges were seen online. While some referred to him as the “god of dance,” others said that they were hooked to Hobi’s choreography.

“GOD OF DANCE,” a fan said.

“HEALING ENERGY DANCE CHALLENGE more hobi plsss!! Love it more when he did it!!!” another fan commented.

“I was hooked to the choreo from so long and always wanted to recreate this ... Look at my husband perfectly hitting the beats ..nailing the choreo,” stated an admirer.

“This is why i find the conversation about K dancing aces funny.. there's not ONE mf out there thats as smooth, as fluid as Jung Hoseok,” wrote another fan.

Some praised BTS' j-hope’s dance calling it effortless and smooth, while others said it even “mesmerized” them.

“Our dance leader is so smooth The feel, the moves, the groove, the looks. I could go on and on. I'm just mesmerized,” another admirer commented.

“Hoseok-sama, you look fine Your birthday is coming up soon and there's a tour waiting for you Hobi's dancing cheered me up,” a fan stated.

“JUNG HOSEOK WHAT THE H*LL the way he moves so effortlessly I’m obsessed with these dance videos he kills it every time,” stated a fan.

“the state of ecstasy that I enter watching hoseok dance sisters I literally smile like a fool my god HOW YOU CAN SEE THAT WHEN HE LOVES WHAT HE DOES his face lights up so cute apart from the fluidity of his movements sisters I am,” a fan commented.

BTS' j-hope is getting ready for his world tour starting February 28

Following his recent performance on the stage of Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris, the BTS member is set to commence his worldwide tour on February 28, 2025.

On January 10, BTS' j-hope revealed a plan for his long-awaited HOPE ON THE STREET international tour. The tour stops by notable cities such as Seoul, Los Angeles, Singapore, Mexico, Manila, Jakarta, Taipei, and more. The exact details about the locations, dates, and venues are mentioned below:

South Korea:

February 28, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 1, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

March 2, 2025 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

United States:

March 13, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

March 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

March 26, 2025 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center

March 31, 2025 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

April 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

Asia:

April 12, 2025 – Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Manila, the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Prefecture, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Prefecture, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

April 26, 2025 – Kallang, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Kallang, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3, 2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10, 2025 — Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 — Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

May 17, 2025 — Macau, China, Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 — Macau, China, Galaxy Arena

May 24, 2025 — Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 — Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 31, 2025 — Osaka, Japan, KYOCERA Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025 — Osaka, Japan, KYOCERA Dome Osaka

North America:

March 22, 2025 – Mexico, Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Mexico, Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

In related news, BTS' j-hope recently dropped his preparations video of his performance at the musical charity event, Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes. This event was held on January 23 in La Défense Arena of Paris. Hobi performed alongside BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback