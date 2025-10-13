  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “His impact is insane” - Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung boosts CELINE profits by 591%, outpacing major luxury brands amid massive sell-outs

“His impact is insane” - Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung boosts CELINE profits by 591%, outpacing major luxury brands amid massive sell-outs

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 13, 2025 10:09 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

On October 12, 2025, Business News Today published an article titled Inside Celine’s 591% profit surge: How BTS’s V transformed the French fashion house into Asia’s fastest-growing luxury label.

Ad

According to the outlet, CELINE Korea reported a 591% increase in operating profit, rising from ₩2.5 billion to ₩17 billion. Revenue reached over ₩307 billion by the end of 2024. He was appointed the brand's global ambassador in March 2023. As per the market analysts,

“V’s ambassadorial influence — an alignment that turned his artistry, image, and fandom into measurable financial impact.”

Following his appointment, CELINE's desirability ranking in Korea increased, surpassing long-standing competitors. Within twelve months, the brand’s growth outpaced peers including Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel, and Rolex, many of which reported stagnant or declining results. Moreover, all the CELINE looks the K-pop idol has ever posted have sold out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Taehyung the sold out king, his impact is insane , celine should be thankful that he’s their brand ambassador," an X user commented.
Ad

Notably, Taehyung recently attended the CELINE Été 2026 Summer show at Paris Fashion Week. This further cemented his influence, which fans continue to celebrate.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others note how every look he wears sells out instantly.

Ad
Ad
Ad

KIM TAEHYUNG x COKE ZERO trends after V shares photo holding the drink

BTS&#039; Taehyung posing for Coca-Cola Korea (Image via Instagram/@thv)
BTS' Taehyung posing for Coca-Cola Korea (Image via Instagram/@thv)

BTS’s V is once again commanding attention. Coca-Cola Korea launched a new poster featuring him on their Instagram Story. The post announced a giveaway that runs from October 13 to October 19. With this, fans have a week to participate.

Ad

Just a day earlier, on October 12, Taehyung shared a fresh image from his Coca-Cola Zero campaign on his own Instagram Story. On the other hand, KIM TAEHYUNG x COKE ZERO trends on X again.

The picture shows him wearing a white and grey t-shirt. He accessorized with layered necklaces and several bracelets. The Winter Bear singer was officially named Coca-Cola Korea’s brand ambassador on July 31.

The announcement coincided with the launch of the #BestCokeEver campaign. His presence, however, isn’t limited to social media. At Seoul World Cup Stadium, during the Korea vs. Brazil football match, V's ad for the brand was displayed repeatedly on the screens.

Ad

In other news, French influencer marketing platform Lefty reported that BTS' V drove $13.1 million in earned media value (EMV) for CELINE. This makes him the top musician and the No. 1 K-pop idol at Paris Fashion Week.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Jha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications