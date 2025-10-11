“He’s in a league of his own”: Fans cheer as BTS’ Taehyung is ranked as the #1 musician during Paris Fashion Week 2025, generating $13.1M EMV 

On Saturday, October 11, Lefty, an influencer marketing platform, revealed that BTS' Taehyung was the top musician and K-pop idol at the Paris Fashion Week 2025 for the EMV generated during his attendance. The idol attended the event once on October 5 for CELINE's 2026 Spring/Summer collection Fashion Show, generating a total EMV of $13.1 million USD for the luxury brand.The EMV was accounted for by the two posts he made through his Instagram account about his attendance at the CELINE Fashion Show for the Paris Fashion Week. Despite the posts being made only two days before the EMV tracking of Paris Fashion Week ended, the EMV generated by Taehyung for CELINE stands at #1, according to Lefty.Following this news landing on the internet, fans and netizens were thrilled about the same. They celebrated the idol's latest achievement in the fashion industry, and also praised him for his global impact and influence, even in fields outside music. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;he did this with only 2 ig post btw he's in a league of his own&quot; said a fanthv's prettynose @mindvlayerLINKhe did this with only 2 ig post btw he's in a league of his ownMore fans and netizens reacted to the recent news on the EMV generated by Taehyung for Paris Fashion Week 2025.lillia @layoverbytanLINKimagine if he had more time lmaoooanne @lhenzkylangLINK@taeguide TAE's impact is impressive with only 2days tracking and 2 posts..hope he posted 2 more😁zz. ⓥ (ia) 🥀 @tetefairy_LINKY'all better be so loud and proud of it I'm not kidding it's us who did it 🫶🏻 anyways Congratulations Taehyungela. @kthvordLINKnotice how no one's surprised congrats taehyung 😌Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.Taehyungs 🍓 @uuser1230LINKHis power is unmatched. Like damn.ꪜ✧ @_thvmuse_LINKLefty, the website every fashion house looks to, has declared Taehyung the #1 musician on EMV ranking. Oh Kim Taehyung your influence is unmatched. No one will ever come closeaslı ❤️‍🔥 @thvopheliaLINKhe did this with just 2 days of tracking. kim taehyung was truly born to be a STAR𝐓𝐀𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞 🐻🐯뷔태태ⓥ @borahaerhapsodyLINKTaehyung didn’t just grace Fashion Week — he lived it like a dream. V FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK CELINE AMBASSADOR TAEHYUNG #VxCELINEPFW #CELINESUMMER2026 @celineofficial #TAEHYUNGxCELINEAll you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's solo activitiesBTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held the track, Slow Dancing, as its title track. Following the same, the idol soon enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service in December 2023.He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, which stands as an elite counterterrorism unit. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol put forth three singles in 2024. The first was FRI(END)S in March 2024, followed by two winter singles in December 2024, namely Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin and White Christmas with Bing Crosby.He also released a solo photobook called Type 1 in July, which captures idol during his moments of comfort and relaxation. Taehyung also put forth a vinyl version of his first studio album, LayoVer, in October 2024. Around June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military following the successful completion of his tenure.Following his return, the idol has been spending time reuniting with his bandmates and also connecting with ARMYs through Weverse livestreams. Taehyung's first public appearance was the CELINE Printemps 2026 fashion show in July 2025 as the luxury brand's ambassador.In August, the idol was announced to be featured on the cover of W Korea's September issue as Celine's brand ambassador. Most recently, in October 2025, he attended CELINE's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show at Paris Fashion Week 2025.On the other hand, it was also reported that all the BTS members are currently preparing and creating their next group comeback. According to an announcement made during an all-member Weverse livestream in July, the album and a following tour will roll out in Spring 2026.