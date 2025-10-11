  • home icon
  "He's in a league of his own": Fans cheer as BTS' Taehyung is ranked as the #1 musician during Paris Fashion Week 2025, generating $13.1M EMV 

“He’s in a league of his own”: Fans cheer as BTS’ Taehyung is ranked as the #1 musician during Paris Fashion Week 2025, generating $13.1M EMV 

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 11, 2025 14:16 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung for Celine (Image via Instagram/@thv)

On Saturday, October 11, Lefty, an influencer marketing platform, revealed that BTS' Taehyung was the top musician and K-pop idol at the Paris Fashion Week 2025 for the EMV generated during his attendance. The idol attended the event once on October 5 for CELINE's 2026 Spring/Summer collection Fashion Show, generating a total EMV of $13.1 million USD for the luxury brand.

The EMV was accounted for by the two posts he made through his Instagram account about his attendance at the CELINE Fashion Show for the Paris Fashion Week. Despite the posts being made only two days before the EMV tracking of Paris Fashion Week ended, the EMV generated by Taehyung for CELINE stands at #1, according to Lefty.

Following this news landing on the internet, fans and netizens were thrilled about the same. They celebrated the idol's latest achievement in the fashion industry, and also praised him for his global impact and influence, even in fields outside music. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"he did this with only 2 ig post btw he's in a league of his own" said a fan
More fans and netizens reacted to the recent news on the EMV generated by Taehyung for Paris Fashion Week 2025.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's solo activities

BTS' V or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held the track, Slow Dancing, as its title track. Following the same, the idol soon enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service in December 2023.

He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, which stands as an elite counterterrorism unit. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol put forth three singles in 2024. The first was FRI(END)S in March 2024, followed by two winter singles in December 2024, namely Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin and White Christmas with Bing Crosby.

He also released a solo photobook called Type 1 in July, which captures idol during his moments of comfort and relaxation. Taehyung also put forth a vinyl version of his first studio album, LayoVer, in October 2024. Around June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military following the successful completion of his tenure.

Following his return, the idol has been spending time reuniting with his bandmates and also connecting with ARMYs through Weverse livestreams. Taehyung's first public appearance was the CELINE Printemps 2026 fashion show in July 2025 as the luxury brand's ambassador.

In August, the idol was announced to be featured on the cover of W Korea's September issue as Celine's brand ambassador. Most recently, in October 2025, he attended CELINE's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show at Paris Fashion Week 2025.

On the other hand, it was also reported that all the BTS members are currently preparing and creating their next group comeback. According to an announcement made during an all-member Weverse livestream in July, the album and a following tour will roll out in Spring 2026.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
