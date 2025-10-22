“His verse is bout to be spicy”- Fans react as j-hope is credited as the top songwriter on upcoming LE SSERAFIM collaboration 'SPAGHETTI'

BTS’ j-hope and girl group LE SSERAFIM have officially collaborated on a song named THE KICK. The song is included in the group’s upcoming album, SPAGHETTI. However, what caught fans' attention was the sudden announcement of this collaboration. There were no prior hints regarding it whatsoever, which delighted the fans.

Fans are more excited about the collaboration because the BTS star has been credited as one of the songwriters for the song.

A fan creatively spoke about it, saying,

"His verse is bout to be spicy, i just know it 🥵"

May⁷✨𝘁𝗵ꪜ𝗶𝗳𝗲 🍝 @NotNotNo208_ His verse is bout to be spicy, i just know it 🥵

This is the first time that j-hope has collaborated with a girl group. Fans are calling this even more special as he serves as the direct senior to the Quintet. This is because both LE SSERAFIM and BTS belong to HYBE, and the girl group is relatively young compared to BTS.

Hence, contributing directly to his junior artists’ work as a senior is receiving praise from the global K-pop fanbase.

Here's what fans are talking about the same:

Chrys⁷ BTS YEAR @BTSpersona22 One more reason to support SPAGHETTI with all our heart!!!!! Let's show our love for Hobi!!!

em 🍝 ⁷ @dooyourthing Not surprised at all 😎

Bts Army Gurll⁷💜 @BtsArmyGirll_ Ofc he writes his own rap, are we even surprised🤷‍♀️

Some fans even wrote longer comments backing his ability to contribute to as many of his songs as he can:

winterflowerrr⁷ @cbtmrpwp As expected 😌 #SPAGHETTI_FT_JHOPE #LESSERAFIMxJHOPE

Min⁷ 💜 BTS ARE BACK 💜~BTS is 7~ @Min4TheWin7 Of course he does! He's an artist. He writes his own raps. If he's the first credit, he probably contributed quite a lot, so im guess he wrote for the girls as well. Excited to hear it! This will be my first girl group release!

mniraccona⁷ @FRaccoona Oh his verse will be insane, there’s not a single song where j-hope part is anything less than fantastic. There’s always so much character!!

BTS' j-hope is reported to be a special guest at LE SSERAFIM's encore concerts

LE SSERAFIM is making a comeback with a brand new album called SPAGHETTI. The album's official release date is October 24, 2025, the same as the song mentioned above.

The unexpected collaboration between the group and BTS’ j-hope was announced via their social media channels. A 21-second teaser video featuring only the BTS member was dropped. It showcased him in various poses and moves in a dynamic light setting.

Apart from this, j-hope has also been predicted to appear as a special guest at the group’s upcoming encore concert. November 18 and 19 have been scheduled as the encore concerts of the EASY CRAZY HOT tour at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

During a Weverse live from September, the girl group revealed that they would have a special guest performing at their encore concert. At that time, fans were left confused as to who it could be. However, with the sudden announcement of the mentioned collaboration, fans are almost sure that it will indeed be the BTS star.

The EASY CRAZY HOT tour marked LE SSERAFIM’s most recent world concert tour. The tour announcement was made on February 28, 2025, and began on April 19 in Incheon, South Korea. It covered the locations of Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, and Japan. The tour has officially ended; however, the fans are excited to see what the encore concerts might bring.

