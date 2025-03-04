“HISTORY MAKERS!!” — Fans react as BTS becomes first and only foreign act to enter Oricon Japan’s top 10 best-selling artists across 3 eras

BTS has made history in Japan’s music industry. On February 27, 2025, Japan released its list of best-selling artists from each generation/era. They are the only foreign act to enter the Top 10 Best-Selling Artists list on Oricon Japan across three different eras—Showa (1926–1989), Heisei (1989–2019), and Reiwa (2019–present).

Oricon is Japan’s leading music chart company, tracking sales of albums, singles, and other entertainment products. Since the Oricon charts began in 1985, no non-Japanese artist has ever achieved this milestone. The group is also the third best-selling artist in Japanese history.

After news of their latest milestone surfaced, fans took to X to praise the group for their achievement on Japan’s Oricon charts. One fan on X commented:

"HISTORY MAKERS!!"

Many appreciated the Bangtan Boys' impact on the country and celebrated their achievement.

"Bts you will always be the legend and continue to out your mark in any country you go or follow," a fan remarked.

"Congratulations to BTS for being the only foreign best seller in Japan," a user shared.

"They are without a doubt the most loved foreign act in Japan," another netizen said.

"Im really into j-pop during the era of Heisei, BB'z definitely one of my favourite bands. And comparing the same third place during all eras, means their sales as Mr. Children and Momoe Yamaguchi... and those two are like historical icons among Japanese entertainment history... Its huge," a person noted.

"CONGRATULATIONS, ON A HIATUS AND IN ONE OF THE BIGGEST MARKETS IN THE WORLD," a viewer commented.

"Lol. Not even any of the active kpop acts in 2024 outdid them who were still inactive as a group. Perfect example of truly impactful artists no matter what," another fan added.

BTS previously set multiple sales and chart records in Japan

BTS has set multiple records in Japan. Their first Japanese album, Wake Up (2014), debuted at No. 3 on the Oricon Albums Chart, selling over 28,000 copies. In 2018, Face Yourself reached No. 43 on the Billboard 200. With this, it became the third-highest-charting Japanese album ever.

In 2020, Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey topped Oricon’s Daily Albums Chart, selling 447,869 copies within 24 hours. It set the record for the highest first-day sales by a foreign and Korean artist. The album also became Japan’s best-selling album of the year.

Later in 2020, BE topped the Japanese charts and earned a platinum certification from RIAJ. In 2021, BTS, the Best debuted at No. 1 on Oricon’s Daily Album Chart, selling 571,589 copies on its first day.

Meanwhile, the South Korean group is at the center of a flight data leak scandal involving a Hong Kong airline employee. The employee allegedly sold over 1,000 sets of private flight details, earning about $7,000.

