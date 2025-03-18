"HOBI WILL BE THE BEST UNCLE"- BTS' j-hope talks about spoiling his niece with gifts     

BTS' j-hope expressed his desire to spoil his niece with gifts to his sister Jiwoo during his appearance on MBC's South Korean variety program I Live Alone. The clip went viral on March 17, 2025. During the conversation, the Jiwoo confessed that her husband wanted to have kids. In response, the male artist said, as translated by X user @cha_yoonginuuna:

"It if's a nephew, we'll have a lot of fun, if it's a niece, I'll spoil her so much and probably buy her a lot of gifts."

Subsequently, BTS' j-hope's response went viral among the fandom. Fans were amused by his reply and shared varied opinions about his personality. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"HOBI WILL BE THE BEST UNCLE"

Some fans mentioned that they were finally entering into the new era of BTS where they had to call the members Uncle.

"god we've truly entered bts being uncles era jin is an uncle and hobi will be too GOD WHAT IS THIS WHY IS TIME FLYING," a fan reacted.

"No cause imagine telling someone your uncles are bts," another fan shared.

"Hobi will be the coolest uncle," a fan mentioned.

Many added that Jiwoo looked elated when BTS' j-hope mentioned that he would spoil her kids.

"His sister looks so happy hearing he would spoil her kids," an X user shared.

"All the bts members are so girl's dad it's so adorable," an user mentioned.

"Hobi already has the "rich unmarried aunt who spoils their niece/nephew" energy," an X user commented.

BTS' j-hope will release his single Mona Lisa in March

BigHit Music has announced the release of the idol's English digital single Mona Lisa through the South Korean social media platform Weverse. The agency has described the track as:

"MONA LISA is a hip-hop and R&B track that celebrates a captivating person by playfully comparing them to the iconic masterpiece “Mona Lisa,” which has charmed the world for centuries. Through this song, j-hope conveys that true allure lies not in one’s external beauty but in the unique qualities that make the person special."

The press release further reads:

"This digital single is a heartfelt surprise gift from j-hope to his fans in appreciation of their unwavering love and support. As this release is j-hope’s way of expressing his gratitude, we kindly ask for your enthusiastic support and interest in j-hope’s future endeavors."

BTS' j-hope is slated to release his much-anticipated single Mona Lisa on March 21, 2025.

