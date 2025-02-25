Hong Kong Airline employee reportedly under investigation for selling BTS and other celebrities’ flight details

A Hong Kong-based airline employee is under investigation for allegedly selling the private flight details of BTS and other celebrities for profit. According to a February 25 report by Sports Chosun, a South Korean media outlet, the employee is a woman in her 30s.

Ad

She allegedly accessed confidential airline reservation systems to obtain sensitive travel information about celebrities, including their flight schedules and seat numbers.

As per reports, she used a specialized business program available to airline employees that permits access to global flight booking databases. She allegedly entered the names and birthdates of high-profile celebrities to retrieve flight details, which she then sold on social media for profit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Investigators believe that the illegal activity took place between 2023 and 2024, involving at least 1,000 instances of leaked flight information. Previously, the woman confessed to sharing flight details with an acquaintance as a favor. However, as she noticed the rising demand and popularity, she transformed this activity into a business, charging between 1,000 won and 20,000 won ($1 to $15) per case.

Officials estimate that she made over 10 million won (approximately $7,000) from these illegal transactions. Despite her arrest, concerns persist about whether other employees may still be involved in distributing celebrity flight details. Investigators are now broadening their probe to identify additional accomplices who may have participated in the unauthorized sale of BTS' sensitive travel information.

Ad

Previous breaches regarding BTS privacy and HYBE’s measures against privacy violations

The private leaking of celebrity flight information has been a persistent issue in the K-pop industry, especially for high-profile groups like BTS and ENHYPEN. Over the years, numerous instances have arisen where obsessive fans (sasaengs) and third-party sellers have obtained and sold idols’ flight details, raising significant security concerns.

Ad

In 2023, BTS's label HYBE finally took legal action against individuals who had been illegally trading its artists' flight details. The company began working closely with law enforcement agencies and airline companies to identify those responsible.

Expand Tweet

Ad

HYBE also revealed that some individuals had profited millions of won by leaking information online. Sasaengs then used this information to book seats close to idols, stalk them at airports, and even attempt to interact with them mid-flight while they were abroad for work-related schedules.

HYBE later reinforced its internal security measures and worked directly with airlines and travel agencies to prevent future breaches. The company also emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards privacy violations and warned against unauthorized distribution of personal details, including flight information, which would result in strict legal consequences.

Ad

However, the recurrence of such incidents and the recent case involving a Hong Kong airline employee highlights the need for stronger airline security protocols to prevent unauthorized personnel from accessing and selling confidential data.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Authorities are now broadening their investigation, and fans and entertainment agencies are urging stricter policies to ensure that K-pop idols and other public figures can travel safely without their personal information being misused.

Five out of seven BTS members are currently serving in their mandatory service and are scheduled to get discharged in June 2025. Jin and j-hope completed their service in June and October 2024, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback