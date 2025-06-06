“Hope he does more shows like this” - Fans react as comedian Kim Sook praises BTS’ Jimin’s work ethics in a recent podcast

Comedian Kim Sook shared heartfelt praise for BTS’ Jimin, highlighting his admirable work ethic and humble nature during a recent appearance on Kocowa TV’s variety show Beat Coin.
In a podcast episode released on June 4, 2025, on Vivo TV’s official YouTube channel, Kim Sook reflected on her experience working with the BTS member and expressed how involved he was in preparing for his guest appearance.
She said,
"Jimin prepared everything he could for the show. That’s why they’re so successful — they work so hard. I’ll continue to cheer for them from afar."
Her comments not only showcased his behind-the-scenes effort but also reflected the overall dedication that BTS is known for. Fans were moved by the praise coming from a senior artist in the entertainment industry, with many pointing out how he continues to remain grounded, no matter how much success he achieves.
“So admirable!” A fan coined
“I listened to it twice in total to hear her genuine admiration for him.” A fan said.
“JIMIN's light shines everywhere!!!!” A fan exclaimed.
Some other fans made positive comments about his personality,
“Proud of you JM,” a fan remarked.
“Hardworking, sincere and talented,” a fan stated.
“THE GENTLE MAN AND REAL HARD WORKER,” another fan coined.
Comedian Kim Sook expressed praise for the BTS group by talking about Jimin and Jin
Beat Coin is a KBS variety show from July 2022 to January 2024. The show was known for its unique coin-toss format that decided the course of each episode, creating unpredictable and fun challenges for its cast.
BTS' Jimin appeared in episode 30, aired on March 30, 2023, which left a strong impression on Kim Sook.
But he wasn’t the only BTS member she praised. Kim Sook also spoke fondly of Jin, describing him as someone with a natural "maknae" (youngest member) charm, despite being the eldest in BTS. She referenced his appearance on Kian's Bizarre B&B, saying he was bold, confident, and brought a refreshing energy to the episode, even as a guest, something she found personally inspiring.
ARMY fans have been deeply touched by her comments, seeing them as yet another testament to the genuine and humble nature of BTS members.
In this way, the humbleness of not only one but two BTS members was brought to the limelight once again. Jimin’s selflessness and Jin’s modesty were brought to light by a well-known celebrity representing their genuine demeanour no matter where they are.