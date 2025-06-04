"THE BEST VARIETY SHOW EVER"— Fans react as production team reveals how BTS' Jin's personal standards helped shape every Run Jin episode 

BTS’ Jin’s variety show Run Jin’s production company, retopia salon, posted on Instagram threads about their experience of working with the BTS star. They shared how he himself was involved in the production process and how he guided them towards what he wanted. They made this post on June 2, 2025.

Ad

They stated that his first criterion for the production of the series was, “it should be fun” (as translated by Google Translate). He expressed how the ARMY fans will have fun only when he truly has fun on the show.

Even when the shoot was physically exhausting or the production required a massive budget, if it was fun, he was completely onboard. That mindset gave the directing team the freedom to try bold and exciting challenges.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The producers admitted there were a few filming sessions where the star looked unsure until the very end, specifically episodes like Action Actor or Folk Village. With a playful tone, the team confessed that they stubbornly pretended not to notice his cloudy gaze and sometimes used ARMYs as an excuse to convince him to agree to a certain challenge.

As for planning the content, the team often brainstormed with him directly, asking him well in advance what he wanted to try for future episodes. Other times, the studio monitored audience responses and quietly prepared props or concepts based on fan interest and vibes.

Ad

Interestingly, it was revealed that the identity of guest stars and the specific theme of each shoot were often kept secret, even from Jin, until filming began. When surprises needed to be coordinated in advance, only then were small hints given. This added to getting more natural reactions from the BTS member.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The team also shared a sweet behind-the-scenes detail by revealing their furry monitor, Simba PD (a dog) that often dropped by to check whether the human crew was doing a good job. Simba was described as a comforting presence throughout the "startup life" energy of producing a series as dynamic as Run Jin.

Fans expressed their gratitude towards the star and the show makers:

"Truly no words..... Real fans are beyond thankful for every millisecond of hard work you all have put in..." a fan said.

Ad

"There's no other man other than Kim Seokjin whose love knows no boundaries. I love you King!" a fan remarked.

"Thank you for every minute of fun! I definitely laughed out loud through every episode," a fan expressed.

"You made me forget my worries, anxieties and stress even just for a few minutes. The show's impact on my well-being is priceless. I laughed and had so much fan," a fan coined.

Ad

"Jin and all the crew were working hard with all their heart. I really appreciate it. Thanks to you, we can enjoy a great varshow. Love you," a fan expressed gratitude.

"A superb show and team that deserves Best Variety Show awards!!!" a fan exclaimed.

"The production team went above and beyond to give us fun contents. The quality of of the show as a variety show is at the top notch. I’ll miss their hamster agenda and princess agenda," a fan stated.

Ad

Retopia Salon, the production company behind Run Jin

Retopia salon is a newly founded entertainment and production company that was launched by some former HYBE employees. The president of the company is Bang Woo-jung, and Kim Su-rin is the creative director. They also have plans to introduce a new boy group later this year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This peek behind the curtain gave fans a new appreciation for just how collaborative, experimental, and sincere Run Jin has been throughout the time it ran.

Now, they await Run BTS to come back into action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More