On Thursday, June 5, BTS' Jin and j-hope rolled out a behind-the-scenes video for their 2025 FESTA photoshoot. During their duo photoshoot, Jin jokingly pointed out that they were not doing a good job at posing as a duo.

Since the two members kept breaking into laughter, Jin stated that they needed one of the younger members, like Jungkook, to be there to help with posing. He also added that the vibes of both members have changed a lot after returning from the military.

Following this comment landing on the internet, many fans couldn't help but notice that Kim Seokjin mentions Jungkook quite often. The oldest BTS member has talked about Jungkook during several of his public appearances, such as his RUN JIN episodes, interviews, etc.

Given that the two members are yet to be united since Jungkook is currently serving his mandatory military service, fans have been counting down the days for their reunion.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the Super Tuna hitmaker's recent mention of Jungkook,

"The way he can't stop bringing him up, give him back his Kangaroo," said a fan on X.

"hahahahaha he's been saying he's name since he got out of ms," added another fan.

"Yeah he can't live anymore without his Jungkook," commented another fan.

More fans talked about the idol's repeated mentioning of Jungkook and expressed that they found it adorable.

"Hurry up and give this man his best friend back!!!!!" stated a fan.

"It's getting out of hands there's not a single occasion lately that he hasn't said jungkooks name he's going through it pls give him his jungkookie back," added an X user.

"he’s like yeah jungkook or. The Others. but only jungkook exists in his mind," wrote a fan.

All instances where BTS' Jin mentioned Jungkook after his return from the military

1) TikTok Interview

The idol was interviewed by TikTok following the release of Happy, his first solo album. He was asked about how he's finding his solo career. The BTS member replied that he's been missing the members a lot during his solo journey, and stated that he gets bored soon. He also added that if Jungkook were with him, he would either play-fight with him or bother him randomly.

2) RUN JIN Episode 2

During this episode, the idol visited his alma mater, middle school, to relive his experience as a student. When he was playing arm wrestling with a student and lost the game, the BTS vocalist said that he doesn't have any muscles, but if Jungkook was there, the student would've been defeated in an instant.

3) RUN JIN Episode 1

In the first episode, the idol climbed up the tallest mountain of South Korea, Mount Hallasan in Jeju. After accomplishing the task, one of the crew members asked if he would recommend this experience to someone else, and he replied that he would recommend it to Jungkook.

4) RUN JIN Episode 6

The idol, for this episode, was playing tennis with two kids and his celebrity friend, Lee Yi-kyung. When he asked the two kids who their biases were in BTS, they both replied that it's Jungkook. After hearing the reply, he hilariously exclaimed his jealousy before saying that he likes Jungkook too.

5) BTS NEWS 2025 FESTA

In the recent video release for BTS's 2025 FESTA, j-hope and Jin rolled out a skit called BTS NEWS video, where j-hope interviewed Seokjin. During the interview, the idol asked j-hope who the viewers were, and specifically asked if Jungkook would also be watching the interview.

6) RUN JIN Episode 24

In this episode, he collaborated with Shin Seungho, Dongpyo, and Changee for a spin-off on Squid Game. During the show, the idol and Dongpyo were against each other in an arm fight. The BTS member had an easy win and stated that he barely felt anything. He continued to add that this is how Jungkook would've felt when he plays against him.

7) Spotify Interview

During the idol's recent interview with Spotity, he was asked what message he sent to members through phone. He replied by stating that he told Jungkook to work hard in the military, as he still has some time left until his discharge. He also added that he's been missing him and he's waiting for his return.

8) ECHO unboxing YouTube livestream

In the recent livestream, Jungkook also joined the chat for the ECHO album unboxing and commented that he missed the oldest BTS members a lot, and the Jin replied that he missed him too.

On the other hand, Jungkook is expected to be discharged from the military on June 11, 2025.

