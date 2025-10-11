"Hoping more idols react this way": Internet praises ENHYPEN's Jay for calling out sasaeng who repeatedly called him during his Weverse live

ENHYPEN's Jay drew widespread attention online after firmly addressing a sasaeng fan who persistently called him during his live broadcast. On October 10, KST, the idol went live on Weverse to interact with fans and share updates about his recent activities.The livestream however, was repeatedly interrupted due to an individual continuously calling his phone. Jay, visibly annoyed by the disruption, chose to directly confront the unknown caller through the broadcast before concluding the initial live session. Looking directly at the camera, the idol stated,“I don’t know who you are, but please stop calling me. I don’t know who you are or what you want. It’s really bothering me. So stop, seriously.”A few minutes later, Jay began a second live broadcast to resume communication with his fans and brought up the incident again. In the opening minute, he issued a stronger warning, saying,“I don’t know who you are and I don’t even care about you, but if you keep calling me like this, it’s really bothering me and it’s really annoying to communicate with my fans. You already wasted 10 minutes that I could’ve used to talk to my fans during my live. So congratulations if you got what you wanted but if you keep doing this, I’ll pick up your call and put it on speakerphone. I’ll run it out in my live so if you want that, keep doing that, okay?”The incident quickly spread across social media platforms such as X and Instagram, where the clips from the live and Jay's words went viral. Fans strongly approved and praised Jay for standing up to such invasive behavior.Fans of ENHYPEN expressed pride in his firm and direct response, emphasizing that such actions set an example for handling sasaeng intrusions. Notably, fans from other fandoms also joined the discussion, supporting the second oldest ENHYPEN member's action.Many expressed hope that his reaction would set an example, encouraging more celebrities to speak up and draw clear boundaries against such invasions of privacy. One fan commented,&quot;Soobin throwing that phone or sth back and now Jay calling out this lowlife. Very nice, hoping more idols react this way to these annoying fans and stalkers&quot;Vizz cath @CamEvans968LINKSoobin throwing that phone or sth back and now Jay calling out this lowlife. Very nice, hoping more idols react this way to these annoying fans and stalkers.Many emphasized that this kind of behavior goes far beyond harmless intrusion. They described it as dangerous, invasive, and something that puts not only idols but also their friends, families, and teams at risk.Fans argued that sasaeng behavior has long been a serious issue in the K-pop industry, affecting countless artists across generations. While many idols have endured such incidents silently, Jay's firm and public response was seen as a powerful moment.♡ s h a y ⁷ ♡ @shayzillaaaaLINKGood for him. I hope idols start feeling comfortable calling them out. The shit they pull is so disrespectful and puts not only the guys in danger, but their team, friends, and family as well. And it’s not just their korean fans. They have sasaengs EVERYWHERE. CALL. THEM. OUT.ne zuko ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @ne_luvbangtanLINKevery artists should call out like that. this is so irritating. Why they do this to artists i don't get it. All my BANGTAN boys suffered so much. Every other artists suffering like this daily. Insaneizzy ⁷ ₊˚ ✰ loves btxt @nevrmindyoongiLINKgod i hope more of these celebrities start calling sasaeng’s sh*t out like this, it’s 2025…..The incident has also reignited wider conversations about the issue of sasaengs and how idols are increasingly choosing to speak out against them. Many fans expressed relief and support for Kpop Idol like BTS' Jungkook, TXT' Soobin and now ENHYPEN's Jay who were no longer staying silent when their privacy is violated. They pointed out how idols openly addressing such situations sends a strong message, making it clear that this behavior will no longer be ignored or tolerated.andrea⁷ ♡ @dreamerjjkLINKthis whole sasaeng situation is getting out of hand please let these idols live their life in peacemiaaᶦˢ ʷᵃᶦᵗᶦⁿᵍ ᶠᵒʳ ˢᵖʳᶦⁿᵍ♪ @miaaluvsyuLINKI like how idols are starting to not gaf and call out weirdos. First it's soobin, now jay.Lullaby🎨 @Lullaby134340LINKI hope we’re entering a phase where all idols start calling out sasaengs and hopefully even exposing them, we’re so tired of these sick ppl always bothering them💜Evie⁷💜I DON’T HAVE THINK💜 @evcrowLINKThank goodness for idols speaking up and expressing their discontent with sasaengs. From Jungkook, to Tae, to Soobin, to ENHYPEN’s Jay, sasaengs need to listen and stop their stalker behavior or face the consequencesENHYPEN's Jay firmly states sasaengs will never be considered part of the group’s fandom ENGENEFollowing the livestream, ENHYPEN's Jay also addressed the situation further on Weverse. When a fan expressed support for him, praising his courage to speak out against the invasive phone calls, the idol replied with a firm stance on the matter.The 23-year-old idol shared that what hurt him most was seeing people who behave this way use the name of the fandom he holds dear. Reaffirming his commitment to genuine fans, he stated that those engaging in sasaeng behavior would never be considered part of ENHYPEN’s fandom, ENGNE.&quot;To make this sure Im not angry of my privacy. I'm not interested. I was just sad that I waisted 10min that I could do live stream and to be honest, i hate those people using the name I love the most in my world. As an artist of responsibility, for our fans... I will never allow them to use the name &quot;ENGENE&quot; so let's forget about today.&quot; He wrote.Notably, ENHYPEN has dealt with several incidents involving sasaengs in recent months, like many other K-pop groups. Reports surfaced recently that a group of sasaengs attempted to break into the group’s dormitory to secretly record the members.Similar behavior has also occurred during their on going world tour, where the group reportedly have experienced multiple privacy violations. These repeated incidents have sparked growing concern among fans. Many fans have been vocal online, demanding stricter measures to protect the artists’ safety and personal space.