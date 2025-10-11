  • home icon
  "Hoping more idols react this way": Internet praises ENHYPEN's Jay for calling out sasaeng who repeatedly called him during his Weverse live

"Hoping more idols react this way": Internet praises ENHYPEN's Jay for calling out sasaeng who repeatedly called him during his Weverse live

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 11, 2025 13:19 GMT
ENHYPEN
ENHYPEN's Jay (Image via Weverse/ENHYPEN and Instagram/@enhypen)

ENHYPEN's Jay drew widespread attention online after firmly addressing a sasaeng fan who persistently called him during his live broadcast. On October 10, KST, the idol went live on Weverse to interact with fans and share updates about his recent activities.

The livestream however, was repeatedly interrupted due to an individual continuously calling his phone. Jay, visibly annoyed by the disruption, chose to directly confront the unknown caller through the broadcast before concluding the initial live session. Looking directly at the camera, the idol stated,

“I don’t know who you are, but please stop calling me. I don’t know who you are or what you want. It’s really bothering me. So stop, seriously.”
A few minutes later, Jay began a second live broadcast to resume communication with his fans and brought up the incident again. In the opening minute, he issued a stronger warning, saying,

“I don’t know who you are and I don’t even care about you, but if you keep calling me like this, it’s really bothering me and it’s really annoying to communicate with my fans. You already wasted 10 minutes that I could’ve used to talk to my fans during my live. So congratulations if you got what you wanted but if you keep doing this, I’ll pick up your call and put it on speakerphone. I’ll run it out in my live so if you want that, keep doing that, okay?”
The incident quickly spread across social media platforms such as X and Instagram, where the clips from the live and Jay's words went viral. Fans strongly approved and praised Jay for standing up to such invasive behavior.

Fans of ENHYPEN expressed pride in his firm and direct response, emphasizing that such actions set an example for handling sasaeng intrusions. Notably, fans from other fandoms also joined the discussion, supporting the second oldest ENHYPEN member's action.

Many expressed hope that his reaction would set an example, encouraging more celebrities to speak up and draw clear boundaries against such invasions of privacy. One fan commented,

"Soobin throwing that phone or sth back and now Jay calling out this lowlife. Very nice, hoping more idols react this way to these annoying fans and stalkers"
Many emphasized that this kind of behavior goes far beyond harmless intrusion. They described it as dangerous, invasive, and something that puts not only idols but also their friends, families, and teams at risk.

Fans argued that sasaeng behavior has long been a serious issue in the K-pop industry, affecting countless artists across generations. While many idols have endured such incidents silently, Jay's firm and public response was seen as a powerful moment.

The incident has also reignited wider conversations about the issue of sasaengs and how idols are increasingly choosing to speak out against them. Many fans expressed relief and support for Kpop Idol like BTS' Jungkook, TXT' Soobin and now ENHYPEN's Jay who were no longer staying silent when their privacy is violated. They pointed out how idols openly addressing such situations sends a strong message, making it clear that this behavior will no longer be ignored or tolerated.

ENHYPEN's Jay firmly states sasaengs will never be considered part of the group’s fandom ENGENE

Following the livestream, ENHYPEN's Jay also addressed the situation further on Weverse. When a fan expressed support for him, praising his courage to speak out against the invasive phone calls, the idol replied with a firm stance on the matter.

The 23-year-old idol shared that what hurt him most was seeing people who behave this way use the name of the fandom he holds dear. Reaffirming his commitment to genuine fans, he stated that those engaging in sasaeng behavior would never be considered part of ENHYPEN’s fandom, ENGNE.

"To make this sure Im not angry of my privacy. I'm not interested. I was just sad that I waisted 10min that I could do live stream and to be honest, i hate those people using the name I love the most in my world. As an artist of responsibility, for our fans... I will never allow them to use the name "ENGENE" so let's forget about today." He wrote.
Notably, ENHYPEN has dealt with several incidents involving sasaengs in recent months, like many other K-pop groups. Reports surfaced recently that a group of sasaengs attempted to break into the group’s dormitory to secretly record the members.

Similar behavior has also occurred during their on going world tour, where the group reportedly have experienced multiple privacy violations. These repeated incidents have sparked growing concern among fans. Many fans have been vocal online, demanding stricter measures to protect the artists’ safety and personal space.

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

