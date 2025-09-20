"THIS NI-KI LOOK WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY": Fans go wild as ENHYPEN's youngest member rocks blonde mullet at The Fact Music Awards

ENHYPEN attended the 2025 The Fact Music Awards in Macau on September 20, 2025 marking their first appearance at the event in 3 years. As the group walked down the red carpet, fans quickly notice Ni-ki, the youngest member, sporting a long silver blonde mullet that almost fell to his shoulders.This appearance came amid the group’s ongoing 'Walk the Line' tour. Ni-ki stepped onto the red carpet wearing a black loose pullover paired with black skinny pants and polished black shoes. The sleek ensemble made his blonde long mullet stand out even more.The youngest member’s long blonde mullet immediately captured attention, becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the event. Social media platforms were filled with fans sharing excitement, admiration, and reactions to the idol’s look with one fan commenting,&quot;THIS NI-KI LOOK WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY&quot;Fans of ENHYPEN were quick to flood social media with reactions to Ni-ki’s striking new hairstyle. It drew significant attention on social media, with fans gushing over the look. Clips and photos of the idol sporting his long blond hair quickly circulated online, making it start trending on X.•・PG・• 🐆 fan account @Puma24GirlLINKTHIS NI-KI’S LOOK IS GOING DOWN HISTORY IM SCREAMING ?!?!?😭😭🍊🧃🌼🧡 saw Enhypen •☆• fan account @orangeflower_87LINKHE LOOKS SOOO GOOOOOOOOooooOoooOoOOOoOOoOOodddd౨ৎ cla⁷; met enha @chvconnej_LINKwdym enhypen are goint to perform criminal love today, heeseung solo dance break and niki has long hair ??? I’m scared for my life🍓withchoco @rikimolalaLINKOh this is actually a news the way I absolutely got starstruck with his mullet blonde hair this Ni-ki is for the history booksFans also quickly drew comparisons between Ni-ki's new blonde mullet and his iconic look from ENHYPEN's 2023 Dark Blood era, when he sported a long black mullet. Social media was filled with excitement as fans noted how the new style echoed the earlier era while adding a fresh twist.Lucky AM...✦ @AM_3DSPARKLINKNow we get a dark blood NI-KI hairstyle the blonde version... I feel blessed to see this hairstyle againSJ | Strawberry Jay @jakeybeefjerkeyLINKNi-ki is giving Dark Blood but way hotter and more powerful 😫🖤Natalie saw ENHYPEN @Nataenha_LINKDark Blood Ni-ki came back but strongerENHYPEN attends star-studded 2025 The Fact Music Awards as group nears final leg of Walk the Line world tourThe 2025 The Fact Music Awards opens on September 20, in Macau, taking place at the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue. The event is hosted by The Fact, with Fan N Star and The Square ENM Co., Ltd. organizing the ceremony.The awards bring together some of K-pop’s most popular artists over the past year. This lineup includes NEXG, Miyaw, Boynextdoor, Stray Kids, IVE, Ahop, aespa, NMIXX, NCT WISH, ENHYPEN, ZEROBASEONE, Close Your Eyes, KIKI, TWS, and Hearts2Hearts. Jun Hyun-moo and Seohyun serve as MCs for the event, continuing their roles as the faces of the awards.The ceremony features a range of special stages exclusive to TMA. This year’s debuting rookie groups like Ahop, Close Your Eyes, KIKI, and Hearts2Hearts open the show with a tribute to K-pop legends. They are reinterpreting classic hits by BTS, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK, and Red Velvet.Merj @Marjori34207068LINKOh my goddd,… What’s happening?! Please enlighten me. Am I dreaming of this NiKi in silver mullet hair??!!🤧😭 my stomach’s panicking. Rikiiii!!! #TMA #ENHYPENon2025TMA #ENHYPEN_NI_KI #ENHYPENAs per a report from South Korean media outlet Chosun Biz IVE’s Leeseo, NMIXX’s Gyujin, and ZEROBASEONE’s Janghao and Riki are performing duet stages. Stray Kids, NCT WISH, and ZEROBASEONE are set to debut new songs internationally during the ceremony.According to Chosun Biz, Stray Kids will perform CEREMONY from their fourth studio album alongside some of thei fan-favorite hits. NCT WISH presents COLOR from their third EP, while ZEROBASEONE introduces ICONIK and Lovesick Game overseas for the first time.Additional highlights as per the outlet, include more collaborative stages, shuffle performances, and EDM-style rearrangements of hit songs by Miyaw. This year marks the first time the awards are held outdoors and the first time a Korean-hosted ceremony takes place at the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue.Meanwhile, ENHYPEN is currently in the final leg of their year-long Walk The Line world tour. The tour officially kicked off at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea, with back-to-back shows on October 5 and 6, 2024.darling’★SAW SKZ😭 @itsdarlingtoyouLINKalso niki is giving prince hair (it looks amazing on him love the new style), but also giving 2014 prince hair harry styles which i’m so here for #TMA2025 #ENHYPENon2025TMAThe group recently performed in Paris on September 3, 2025, before taking a one-month break. They are set to resume the tour with its penultimate stop in Singapore, performing from October 3 to 5, 2025, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.Following that, they will wrap up the tour in Seoul, South Korea, with shows at the KSPO Dome from October 24 to 26, 2025. The tour has featured stops across multiple countries, highlighting ENHYPEN’s global reach and continued popularity.The Fact Music Awards red carpet starts at 5 pm KST, followed by the main ceremony at 8 pm KST. South Korean viewers can watch the event via Naver Chizijik, viewers in Japan via Nico Nico, and international audiences through Mifashow.