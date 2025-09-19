  • home icon
  "TREAT HEESEUNG BETTER" - ENHYPEN member sidelined without a single question in viral AP Interview sparks fan outrage online 

"TREAT HEESEUNG BETTER" - ENHYPEN member sidelined without a single question in viral AP Interview sparks fan outrage online 

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 19, 2025 10:06 GMT
ENHYPEN and Heeseung (Image via X/@ENHYPEN_members)
ENHYPEN and Heeseung (Image via X/@ENHYPEN_members)

ENHYPEN’s recent sit-down with the Associated Press is going viral on X. The segment focused on their WALK THE LINE world tour, but fans noticed that Heeseung wasn’t asked a single question.

Viewers noted that the K-pop act has seven members and pointed out that only six were given speaking opportunities during the interview. Each of the other members shared thoughts on touring, while Heeseung remained silent.

"THIS IS SO FREAKING FRUSTRATING?!? 😃 Enhypen is seven and each one of them deserves to be treated and recognized fairly. No one deserves this kind of treatment. So unprofessional 😮‍💨 TREAT HEESEUNG BETTER #OneWithHEESEUNG #언제나_희승을_지키자," an X user commented.
Many called the omission in the 18-minute interview "unprofessional" and raised concerns about equal representation among all seven members.

Others are calling out the media for the "lack of respect" shown toward the artist.

ENHYPEN’s Heeseung has faced mistreatment over the years

Heeseung (Image via Instagram/@enhypen)
Heeseung (Image via Instagram/@enhypen)

During ENHYPEN’s FATE+ encore shows in Jakarta in August 2024, a few akgaes accused Heeseung of “lazy” performing. Their remarks, later deleted, quickly drew backlash from fans. Supporters pointed out he was unwell yet still came on stage to not disappoint the audience. Clips showed him almost losing balance from tiredness, though he still went all-out in other routines.

Fans defended him and pressed Belift Lab to allow proper rest for the members. Similar concerns surfaced earlier at the Macau FATE tour stop in January 2024. After the concerts, posts revealed Chinese antis had targeted the South Korean singer with abusive words. Screenshots shared online, along with translations, showed threats and insults.

Fans present said the antis stayed silent during his sets but cheered others. They also cursed and glared at Heeseung’s supporters. The issue reignited anger at Belift Lab’s handling. Many recalled past privacy intrusions, including a dorm incident, and demanded tighter security.

Hashtags such as “TREAT HEESEUNG BETTER,” “BELIFTLABDoBetter,” and “OneWithHEESEUNG” trended as fans listed grievances online. In February 2025, another incident added to the concern. During a live stream, Heeseung received 17 unknown calls. Despite asking not to be called, the calls kept coming, leaving him visibly disturbed on camera.

"Stop calling, don’t call again… do you think just because i say it nicely, it means i’m okay with this? stop calling. how many times has it been already?" he stated.
ENHYPEN kicked off their third world tour, WALK THE LINE, with two shows at Goyang Stadium, their first major stadium concerts in South Korea last year. The tour hits key cities in Japan, Southeast Asia, and North America and will wrap up with a three-day finale at Seoul’s KSPO Dome in October 2025.

