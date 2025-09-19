"TREAT HEESEUNG BETTER" - ENHYPEN member sidelined without a single question in viral AP Interview sparks fan outrage online 

ENHYPEN’s recent sit-down with the Associated Press is going viral on X. The segment focused on their WALK THE LINE world tour, but fans noticed that Heeseung wasn’t asked a single question.Viewers noted that the K-pop act has seven members and pointed out that only six were given speaking opportunities during the interview. Each of the other members shared thoughts on touring, while Heeseung remained silent. &quot;THIS IS SO FREAKING FRUSTRATING?!? 😃 Enhypen is seven and each one of them deserves to be treated and recognized fairly. No one deserves this kind of treatment. So unprofessional 😮‍💨 TREAT HEESEUNG BETTER #OneWithHEESEUNG #언제나_희승을_지키자,&quot; an X user commented.cia ‎❀⋆.ೃ࿔ @foxspicyzLINKTHIS IS SO FREAKING FRUSTRATING?!? 😃 Enhypen is seven and each one of them deserves to be treated and recognized fairly. No one deserves this kind of treatment. So unprofessional 😮‍💨TREAT HEESEUNG BETTER#OneWithHEESEUNG#언제나_희승을_지키자Many called the omission in the 18-minute interview &quot;unprofessional&quot; and raised concerns about equal representation among all seven members.𝐣𝐚𝐢 ⋆. 𐙚 ̊ @loveheemiLINKyou had 18 minutes and still didn’t ask heeseung a single question. leaving out a member like that is so unprofessionalEn @__sweetheeLINK18 minutes and no heeseung?Christy 🍰❤️ (kinda ia) @heewithluvvLINKSo you had 18 minutes and 7 members, yet somehow one still got left out? this doesnt make any sense, so unprofessionalOthers are calling out the media for the &quot;lack of respect&quot; shown toward the artist.HeelingVoice1015 | Fan account @HeelingMusicLINKYou might think its no big deal to leave out a member of one of many Kpop grps in an interview but we'll see. And same for us, we dont need you either as we know that media and interviewers who treat him with disrespect will never help him anywayTREAT HEESEUNG BETTER @BELIFTLAB. @Strawberhee_00LINKif someone ask heeseung a question he will answer it no matter what so those saying he probably didn’t want to talk are just making excuses for the lack of respect there has been for him lately📞 @iBiteHeeLINKheeseung who works the hardest behind the scenes and not one question directed to him. we are not watching!!ENHYPEN’s Heeseung has faced mistreatment over the yearsHeeseung (Image via Instagram/@enhypen)During ENHYPEN’s FATE+ encore shows in Jakarta in August 2024, a few akgaes accused Heeseung of “lazy” performing. Their remarks, later deleted, quickly drew backlash from fans. Supporters pointed out he was unwell yet still came on stage to not disappoint the audience. Clips showed him almost losing balance from tiredness, though he still went all-out in other routines.maxine 𓆩♡𓆪 @jwonmyheart_LINKheeseung has been pushing himself so hard, even while feeling unwell and lacking rest. it’s clear how much he cares about giving his best to engenes. calling him lazy just ignores the reality of how much he’s sacrificing for us.Fans defended him and pressed Belift Lab to allow proper rest for the members. Similar concerns surfaced earlier at the Macau FATE tour stop in January 2024. After the concerts, posts revealed Chinese antis had targeted the South Korean singer with abusive words. Screenshots shared online, along with translations, showed threats and insults. Fans present said the antis stayed silent during his sets but cheered others. They also cursed and glared at Heeseung’s supporters. The issue reignited anger at Belift Lab’s handling. Many recalled past privacy intrusions, including a dorm incident, and demanded tighter security. Hashtags such as “TREAT HEESEUNG BETTER,” “BELIFTLABDoBetter,” and “OneWithHEESEUNG” trended as fans listed grievances online. In February 2025, another incident added to the concern. During a live stream, Heeseung received 17 unknown calls. Despite asking not to be called, the calls kept coming, leaving him visibly disturbed on camera.&quot;Stop calling, don’t call again… do you think just because i say it nicely, it means i’m okay with this? stop calling. how many times has it been already?&quot; he stated. ENHYPEN kicked off their third world tour, WALK THE LINE, with two shows at Goyang Stadium, their first major stadium concerts in South Korea last year. The tour hits key cities in Japan, Southeast Asia, and North America and will wrap up with a three-day finale at Seoul’s KSPO Dome in October 2025.