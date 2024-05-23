“Hoshi's tiger cult is getting out of control”- Fans go gaga over unexpected crossover between former One Direction singer Zayn Malik and SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi recently made headlines due to his famous signature "Horanghae pose", but this time it involved former One Direction member Zayn Malik. A SEVENTEEN fan successfully persuaded the PILLOWTALK singer to strike Hoshi's trademark "Horanghae" pose for the camera.

The viral video, which CARAT @strawbrygrace uploaded on TikTok, shows the Hollywood musician gladly striking the amusing posture. The original video was then reshared by internet user @coupdehan on X.

Both Directioners and CARATs have been delighted by the video. SEVENTEEN's fans complimented Zayn Malik for being open to interacting with K-pop culture and indulging the fan in the video.

"Carats should do this with every artist they encounter" — an X user wrote.

"Horanghae cult is spreading" — an X user wrote.

"It is now carats' mission to make any celebrity we meet do the horanghae pose" — an X user wrote.

Netizens who are fans of both the artists cheered and expressed their happiness on social media. Some even pointed out jokingly how SEVENTEEN's fans (CARAT) always have something unique up their sleeve.

"My directioner younger self is screaming wow the one direction to kpop/seventeen pipeline is so real." — an X user wrote.

"Op saw the opportunity and definitely DID NOT MISSED IT!!" — an X user wrote.

"Jun and rihanna, hoshi horanghae and zayn malik what is going on caratland what is going ON" — an X user wrote.

"From seventeen singing one direction songs predebut to one direction guys doing horanghae more 1d guys to come let’s go carats" — an X user wrote.

More about SEVENTEEN and Zayn Malik's latest endeavors

SEVENTEEN dropped its full-length anthology comeback album 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 2024. The set has 33 songs including, four new tracks MAESTRO, Spell, Cheers To You, and LALALI.

Among the entire list, 29 songs are new renditions of their oldest hits such as VERY NICE, CALL CALL CALL!, 24H (Korean ver.), Happy Ending (Korean ver.), Power of Love (Korean ver.), and Not Alone (Korean ver.), among others.

The 13-piece band made history as they became the first and only Korean act to have three albums sell over two million on Hanteo.

Meanwhile, the group's FOLLOW AGAIN Tour movie will be released in cinemas in August 2024. The group is also set to drop its second tour schedule in late May this year, as reported by News Claim.

Zayn Malik of former British-Irish boy band One Direction released his fourth studio album Room under the Stairs released on May 17, 2024. The 15-track mix adopted a more contemporary country feel and includes tracks like Dreamin, followed by American drawl, My Woman, Alienated, with lead single What I Am.

The album's 15 songs has a infusion of country-pop song that uses acoustic guitars, husky vocals, folk music, and percussion sounds.