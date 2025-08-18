  • home icon
How old is Kim Jong-kook? Fans celebrate as South Korean singer announces wedding in a heartfelt letter

By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 18, 2025 06:32 GMT
Kim Jong-kook (Image via Instagram/@kjk76)
On August 18, 2025, K-media Sports Seoul reported that Kim Jong-kook has confirmed he is getting married. The 49-year-old Kim delivered the update through a handwritten letter posted on his fan café.

“I’m getting married. I actually said I was going to let it out little by little, but I think there are still a lot of people who feel it feels a bit sudden. It’s a bit late, but I’m so glad that we’re getting married like this… Right? I’ll try to live well," he wrote.
Marking his 30th anniversary year, Kim shared that he could not release the album he had planned, but asked fans for their support.

"This year is my 30th debut anniversary, but I didn’t make the album I wanted to make, so I made my other half… Please congratulate me and support me though," the artist added.

The Running Man star explained the wedding will be quiet, attended only by family, relatives, and close acquaintances. He thanked fans for their long-standing support, saying it gave him the strength to begin a new stage of life.

"I plan to have a small wedding in the near future, with just my family, relatives, and a few acquaintances. Thanks to my fans who have always been a great support for me, I’m able to get married and take on a new challenge in life. I will work harder and become a Kim Jong Kook who lives diligently," Kim Jong-kook continued.
The identity of his bride-to-be has not been disclosed. However, fans are celebrating Kim's new journey, with one X user commenting:

"OH MY GOD???? KIM JONGKOOK???? FINALLY????? WHO'S THE WOMAN??? OMGGGG OPPAAAAA CONGRATSSS 😭🥳🥳🥳."
He is receiving an outpouring of well-wishes and "congratulations."

Others are celebrating his moment, saying he truly deserves to be "happy."

Kim Jong-kook previously addressed rumors about the "newlywed" home

Kim Jong-kook (Image via Instagram/@kjk76)
Speculation had already surfaced in May when Kim Jong-kook bought a luxury apartment in Gangnam. On a TV program, he described it as a “newlywed home,” fueling speculation about his marriage. The Loveable singer addressed rumors about his “newlywed home” on KBS2’s Problem Son in the Rooftop Room, aired on July 31, 2025, at 8:30 pm.

The broadcast further featured Kim Jong-kook responding to talk around his new home. When asked if it was a “newlywed house” and who the partner might be, he clarified that there is no bride and said that if marriage happens, the house would naturally become one.

"It's not that I have a woman to marry yet, but if I end up getting married in this house, it will naturally become our newlywed house. Even when married, it's indeed a newlywed house," he stated (Chosun Biz reports).
Kim added that he will announce it once a wedding date is set, surprising the MCs.

Kim Jong-kook recently bought a luxury building in Gangnam, Seoul, for 6.2 billion won in cash. The upscale real estate is believed to have been obtained to secure future security in anticipation of marriage.

Edited by Tiasha
