How old is Kim Jong-kook? Fans celebrate as South Korean singer announces wedding in a heartfelt letter

On August 18, 2025, K-media Sports Seoul reported that Kim Jong-kook has confirmed he is getting married. The 49-year-old Kim delivered the update through a handwritten letter posted on his fan café.“I’m getting married. I actually said I was going to let it out little by little, but I think there are still a lot of people who feel it feels a bit sudden. It’s a bit late, but I’m so glad that we’re getting married like this… Right? I’ll try to live well,&quot; he wrote.Marking his 30th anniversary year, Kim shared that he could not release the album he had planned, but asked fans for their support.&quot;This year is my 30th debut anniversary, but I didn’t make the album I wanted to make, so I made my other half… Please congratulate me and support me though,&quot; the artist added.The Running Man star explained the wedding will be quiet, attended only by family, relatives, and close acquaintances. He thanked fans for their long-standing support, saying it gave him the strength to begin a new stage of life.&quot;I plan to have a small wedding in the near future, with just my family, relatives, and a few acquaintances. Thanks to my fans who have always been a great support for me, I’m able to get married and take on a new challenge in life. I will work harder and become a Kim Jong Kook who lives diligently,&quot; Kim Jong-kook continued.The identity of his bride-to-be has not been disclosed. However, fans are celebrating Kim's new journey, with one X user commenting:&quot;OH MY GOD???? KIM JONGKOOK???? FINALLY????? WHO'S THE WOMAN??? OMGGGG OPPAAAAA CONGRATSSS 😭🥳🥳🥳.&quot;ღ 𝓚 დ 爱情 @dw_wy0898LINKOH MY GOD???? KIM JONGKOOK???? FINALLY????? WHO'S THE WOMAN??? OMGGGG OPPAAAAA CONGRATSSS 😭🥳🥳🥳He is receiving an outpouring of well-wishes and &quot;congratulations.&quot;Vio 🎧 @ashlithLINKAaaaaaaaaawwwww congrats!!!!!! 💞💐Remember when people used to tease who'd listen to him when he's being chatty, and i used to ship him with Naeun 😂 Congrats again, JK! 👰‍♀️🤵‍♂️ Wishing you all the best!Anemos @nugagawheeinLINKWtf 🙈 This is definitely not on my bingo card 🤯 CONGRATULATIONSSS! ✨🎉kei @RBK93ZLINKwowwww congrats to him omgOthers are celebrating his moment, saying he truly deserves to be &quot;happy.&quot;taehongkwan @taehongkwanLINKFINALLY!!! You deserve to be happy Kim Jongkook with your better half!Jay Park The One You Wanted 🙂 @aomgh1ghrareaLINKWoahhh love this for him 🥰알렉스베베 💙 | fan account ✨ @HatGirlBebeLINK!!! I'm so happy for himKim Jong-kook previously addressed rumors about the &quot;newlywed&quot; homeKim Jong-kook (Image via Instagram/@kjk76)Speculation had already surfaced in May when Kim Jong-kook bought a luxury apartment in Gangnam. On a TV program, he described it as a “newlywed home,” fueling speculation about his marriage. The Loveable singer addressed rumors about his “newlywed home” on KBS2’s Problem Son in the Rooftop Room, aired on July 31, 2025, at 8:30 pm.The broadcast further featured Kim Jong-kook responding to talk around his new home. When asked if it was a “newlywed house” and who the partner might be, he clarified that there is no bride and said that if marriage happens, the house would naturally become one.&quot;It's not that I have a woman to marry yet, but if I end up getting married in this house, it will naturally become our newlywed house. Even when married, it's indeed a newlywed house,&quot; he stated (Chosun Biz reports).Kim added that he will announce it once a wedding date is set, surprising the MCs.Kim Jong-kook recently bought a luxury building in Gangnam, Seoul, for 6.2 billion won in cash. The upscale real estate is believed to have been obtained to secure future security in anticipation of marriage.