  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “PAVED THE WAY” - Fans react as BTS becomes the highest-ranked singer in ‘80th Anniversary of Liberation, Heroes of the Republic of Korea’ survey

“PAVED THE WAY” - Fans react as BTS becomes the highest-ranked singer in ‘80th Anniversary of Liberation, Heroes of the Republic of Korea’ survey

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 14, 2025 17:32 GMT
BTS members (Image via X/@bts_bighit)
BTS members (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, it was revealed that BTS was named the highest-ranked singer in the 80th Anniversary of Liberation, Heroes of the Republic of Korea survey. The survey gathered around 1,711 South Korean citizens' opinions of the figures who had made major contributions to the nation's development.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The survey covered five areas, with Culture and Arts being one of them. BTS received around 132 votes in this category. They were ranked third in the category, following filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and the video art pioneer Nam June Paik. Therefore, given that the first two rank holders of the survey are not singers, BTS became the highest-ranked singer on the list.

This recognition indicates that the group, among many others, is honoured for the positive image they have created for South Korea to the world, and also for inspiring many people around the world through their talent and contributions. Following the news, fans took to social media to celebrate the group's latest recognition.

Ad

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"BTS PAVED THE WAY," a fan tweeted on X.
Ad

Many netizens commented, expressing their excitement at the K-pop boy group's latest recognition.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Several other fans also expressed similar sentiments, congratulating the group for this achievement.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about BTS and their recent activities

BTS is a seven-piece K-pop boy group that debuted in 2013 under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels. The group constantly rose to fame with their several famous music releases. However, in 2022, they announced their group hiatus due to the members' mandatory military enlistment.

Subsequently, as the members enlisted one by one, they focused more on their solo careers rather than group activities. After three years, in June 2025, the group reunited, as all the members returned from their military service. Following the reunion, on July 1, 2025, they held their first group Weverse livestream since September 2022.

Ad
Ad

During the livestream, the members discussed various topics, including their military enlistment experiences and future group plans. The members also announced they've already begun preparations for their next comeback, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026. Additionally, they also stated that a tour will be rolled out based on the group's 2026 album.

However, further details on the album or their upcoming tour have not yet been revealed. Moreover, the group is also preparing for their first live album called Permission to Dance on Stage - Live. This live album will also come with a 14-minute video called BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul.

Ad

This video is expected to showcase a compilation of clips from the group's final performance from their last tour in Seoul. Another content that would accompany the live album is a 92-page digital book which will unveil a few behind-the-scenes moments of their Seoul concert.

With the members reunited, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the above-mentioned content.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Meghna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications