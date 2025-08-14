“PAVED THE WAY” - Fans react as BTS becomes the highest-ranked singer in ‘80th Anniversary of Liberation, Heroes of the Republic of Korea’ survey

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, it was revealed that BTS was named the highest-ranked singer in the 80th Anniversary of Liberation, Heroes of the Republic of Korea survey. The survey gathered around 1,711 South Korean citizens' opinions of the figures who had made major contributions to the nation's development.The survey covered five areas, with Culture and Arts being one of them. BTS received around 132 votes in this category. They were ranked third in the category, following filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and the video art pioneer Nam June Paik. Therefore, given that the first two rank holders of the survey are not singers, BTS became the highest-ranked singer on the list.This recognition indicates that the group, among many others, is honoured for the positive image they have created for South Korea to the world, and also for inspiring many people around the world through their talent and contributions. Following the news, fans took to social media to celebrate the group's latest recognition.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;BTS PAVED THE WAY,&quot; a fan tweeted on X.Save Jackson Park @Speaking4TreesLINK@btschartsdailyc @BTS_twt BTS PAVED THE WAYMany netizens commented, expressing their excitement at the K-pop boy group's latest recognition.valerie⁷ saw JIN♡BTS YEAR @youreyestelltaeLINKso so proud🥺💜Chae Rin⁷ 💜 | 𝔎𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔫' 𝔦𝔱 𝔤𝔦𝔯𝔩 @itsChrssOLINKOFC THEY ARE THE MOST INFLUENTIAL. BTS IS THE REASON WHY SK HAVE A LOT OF TOURISTS IN THEIR COUNTRY.🦋 @babina_HSLINKBTS are untouchable legends✨Serenity⁷💜Fan💜ARMYforever💜BTSis7! @Serenit49135145LINKCongratulations my boys! It's a great honour!! 💜 @BTS_twtSeveral other fans also expressed similar sentiments, congratulating the group for this achievement.Gabby🦋 OT⁷ @Gabbzz28LINKAccurate recognition to our 👑 KINGS @BTS_twtmarie ⁷ saw jin !!! @apo__bangpo__LINKcongratulations kings𝓢𝓾𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮𝓼 *꙳༺༻*꙳ ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @mocheaaaaaaaLINKYes that's our king 😊🙌👑🫶💜Apobangpoʷᶦᵗʰ ᵇᵗˢ ⁷ @JenovavichLINK@btschartsdailyc @BTS_twt Well deserved so proud of the tannies💜All you need to know about BTS and their recent activitiesBTS is a seven-piece K-pop boy group that debuted in 2013 under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels. The group constantly rose to fame with their several famous music releases. However, in 2022, they announced their group hiatus due to the members' mandatory military enlistment.Subsequently, as the members enlisted one by one, they focused more on their solo careers rather than group activities. After three years, in June 2025, the group reunited, as all the members returned from their military service. Following the reunion, on July 1, 2025, they held their first group Weverse livestream since September 2022.MTV UK @MTVUKLINKBTS ARE BACK! 😭 the group will begin making new music this month, teasing a Spring 2026 release and even a world tour... #BTSARMY we have truly won ✨ #BTS #BTSCOMEBACKDuring the livestream, the members discussed various topics, including their military enlistment experiences and future group plans. The members also announced they've already begun preparations for their next comeback, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026. Additionally, they also stated that a tour will be rolled out based on the group's 2026 album.However, further details on the album or their upcoming tour have not yet been revealed. Moreover, the group is also preparing for their first live album called Permission to Dance on Stage - Live. This live album will also come with a 14-minute video called BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul.This video is expected to showcase a compilation of clips from the group's final performance from their last tour in Seoul. Another content that would accompany the live album is a 92-page digital book which will unveil a few behind-the-scenes moments of their Seoul concert.With the members reunited, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the above-mentioned content.