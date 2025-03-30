How old is Kim Kang-hoon? Child actor’s cameo in When Life Gives You Tangerines finale takes the internet by surprise

When Life Gives You Tangerines finished airing on March 28 after four volumes and 16 episodes. The drama follows the life of Ae-sun, Gwan-shik, and their children as they navigate their lives adjusting to new developments. The finale of the show took the fans by surprise as Kim Kang-hoon made a cameo as Ae-sun's grandchild, Yang Jae-il.

Ad

Kim Kang-hoon, who is 16 years old, is a popular child actor known for his roles in dramas like Mouse, Kingdom, When the Camellia Blooms, and Hotel Del Luna, among others. The actor was seen alongside IU in Hotel Del Luna. His cameo in When Life Gives You Tangerines is like a full-circle moment. Fans were surprised to see the young actor all grown up. Here's how they reacted:

"I knew he looked familiar. When did he grow so big. That growth spurt is killer!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans recalled Kang-hoon's cameo in Hotel Del Luna and were also struck by how different the actor looks now. Here's what they wrote:

"WHAT?? I CANT BELIEVE MY EYES puberty hits like a truck" a user wrote.

"Omg didnt even notice it!!" a fan wrote.

"Six years ago, he was the young Goo Chan-sung. Now he's Ae-sun's first grandchild. Time flies." another fan replied.

Ad

Fans also commented on Kim Kang-hoon's past works as they realized where they had seen him before. Fans were struck by how fast the young actor grew up from playing child roles to playing roles of a grown-up.

"Wait is he the same kid who plays the child version in the drama Mouse?" a fan wrote.

"Isn’t he the cute little boy who mentioned Irene as ideal type I was so impressed by Kim Kang Hoon's acting in Death Game,Mouse,When the cammila blooms,Racket boys Future superstar... How can he grew so fast & be so versatile," another fan commented.

Ad

"kingdom season 3 gonna need one heck of a time skip now," a user wrote.

Who is Kim Kang-hoon?

Kim Kang-hoon has been active in the entertainment industry since 2013. He first appeared on the show Mom and Dad from Today. He went on to play notable characters like young Choi Eugene in Mr Sunshine, Kang Pil-gu in When the Camellia Blooms, Jae-hun in Mouse, to name a few.

Ad

His role as Lee Young-tae, the youngest member of the badminton club in Racket Boys, was his first major lead role. He was also recently seen as young Lee Chang-ho in The Match starring Lee Byung-hun.

Kim Kang-hoon was born on June 7, 2009. At the age of 16, he has already made his mark in the Korean entertainment industry with award-winning performances. He is currently signed with Awesome Entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback