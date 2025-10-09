HYBE America launches global distribution organization, HYBE Labels Service, ahead of BTS’ 2026 comeback: All you need to know

On Monday, October 6, HYBE America launched its global distribution organization, HYBE Label Service. The venture is expected to aid in boosting its artists' development, especially in the international markets. The CBO of HYBE America, Ryan Hyeong Woo Noh, will be leading HYBE Label Service from its Los Angeles offices and report to CEO Jason Jaesang Lee and Chairman Issac Lee.According to the announcement, the HYBE Label Service will consist of two main divisions. One is the Global Distribution Division, which Mike Ritterberg will lead from HYBE America. The second division is Global Marketing and Promotion, led by Mark Flaherty, who has previously worked in spaces like 88rising, Interscope, Warner, and Sony Music.Both the division heads will be reporting back to Ryan Hyeong Woo Noh. Along with the announcement of HYBE America's new venture, here's what the agency's chairman, Issac Lee, stated about the same:“The creation of HYBE LABEL SERVICE, under Ryan’s stellar leadership, marks a pivotal moment in our global strategy. By centralizing our essential support functions and bringing in top-tier leaders like Mike and Mark, we're providing our artists with an unparalleled platform for continued worldwide success.”All you need to know about BTS' 2026 comeback in light of HYBE America's latest global venture with HYBE Label ServiceFollowing the members' discharge from their mandatory military service in June 2025, BTS expressed that they will be returning to the music industry with a new album after the three-year hiatus. During a Weverse livestream held on July 1 with all the BTS members, they revealed that they had already begun preparations and necessary creations for their long-awaited comeback.BTS members (Image via X/@bts_bighit)The members expressed that their comeback can be expected in Spring 2026. However, soon after their announcement, the South Korean media outlet, The Korea Herald, revealed that an insider from HYBE Labels expressed that the group's comeback would take place in March 2026. Regardless, the report also added that the exact schedule for the comeback is yet to be finalized.On the other hand, the BTS members also shared more about what to expect for their upcoming comeback in the Weverse livestream held on July 1. Here's what they stated:“We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”However, given that the group has only begun preparations for the comeback after their return from the military, the upcoming album might take a long time to be concluded. In addition to the album, the members also expressed that they will be rolling out a world tour. This will also mark the group's first tour since their 2022 tour under the name Permission to Dance on Stage.Here's what the BTS members added about the tour:“We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.&quot;Therefore, with the new HYBE Label Service, many fans and netizens have been hoping for better promotions and developments for BTS with their 2026 comeback.