"I was confused"— Song Ji-hyo addresses backlash surrounding her 2024 SBS Entertainment Awards acceptance speech

On January 30, actress Song Ji-hyo addressed the backlash surrounding her SBS Entertainment Award acceptance speech. Many netizens allegedly were miffed with her speech, which sounded insincere. In response to the criticism, Song Ji-hyo posted a lengthy post on Instagram regarding the matter. She wrote,

"Due to adjusting the schedule during the shooting, the time for fitting and hair and makeup were too short, so I went to prepare in a hurry. It's an award that I received suddenly, so I don't have to talk around and I always talk about it. I'm writing again because I felt like I was confused, unexpectedly, and said something too unintentionally."

Song Ji-hyo received the Scene Stealer Award at the 2024 SBS Entertainment Awards for the variety show Running Man.

When the award was announced, Song Ji-hyo walked to the stage with a stunned look that many people mistook for indifference. After the awards, social media was rife with comments about her acceptance speech.

In her Instagram post, she thanked her fans and audiences for the award and promised to cherish it and work even harder in the future.

"This meaningful and valuable prize is given by viewers and Running Man fans. Thank you so much for giving me. I will treasure and cherish it. To win such a meaningful prize and become a member of Running Man who can bring you more fun and pleasant laughter. I'm working hard more in my spot. I will try my best."

She further thanked her co-stars Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Jee Seok-jin, Kim Jong-kook, and the production team of Running Man. She remarked that the award is possible because of their constant help and support.

"And, Jae-seok, Seok-jin, and Jong-kook who always create fun situations and lead us well. Haha Oppa, Sechan, Ye Eun, Kang Hoon !! And our production team's brother, Hyim, our PDs, and writers !! And in vain it always includes us. Our Film Crew for Joshi !! All props team and helping progress. Progress Team !! Thank you very much. I think it's because of all of you. Thank you very very much.!!"

Song Ji-hyo also congratulated her Running Man co-star Yoo Jae-suk on winning his 20th Daesang (Grand Prize). She also lauded the youngest members of the team, Kang Hoon and Ye Eun, for winning the Rising Stars Award.

"Our captain Jaeseok oppa 20th. Heartiest congratulations to the target! Our last borns, Ye Eun and Kang Hooni. Congrats on being awarded a Rising Star! And received an award in the program. My big brother. I love Running Man Team so so much. I respect you!"

She took a moment to thank her team and hair stylists who worked on her look for the event. She wrote,

"Oh, and even for a brief moment on Lunar New Year's Day. Came out and made me pretty. Thank you very much to our chairman, Kim Da, Hye Sun, and Chief Soyun."

She ended the post by wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

"Let this year be more God Steeler. I will try !! Hello everyone!! Heppy new year 2025."

Running Man holds the record of being the longest-running variety show in South Korea

Running Man is a variety show where celebrities and cast members compete against each other in a weekly challenge. It is the longest-running show in South Korea, having first aired on July 11, 2010.

The show has garnered international acclaim due to the chemistry between the cast and the element of unpredictability in each episode.

Running Man also bagged the Most Popular Program award at the 2024 SBS Entertainment Awards.

