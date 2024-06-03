“I expect acquittal”- Former Kim & Chang Lawyer weighs in on the Belift Lab's defamation lawsuit against ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin

On June 3, former Kim & Chang Lawyer (law firm representing HYBE), lawyer Go Sang-rok shared his opinion that Belift Lab's defamation lawsuit against ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin might be acquitted.

Go Sang-rok reportedly took to YouTube and shared a video discussing Min Hee-jin's second press conference, the impact of the injunction filed by her to prevent HYBE from exercising their voting rights to dismiss her from the position of CEO, and more.

According to the video released on the YouTube channel Lawyersutube on May 31, Go Sang-rok reportedly received a comment under this video asking whether the defamation lawsuit by Belift Lab will be meaning not. Go Sang-rok replied that the decision would be “acquittal,” given that Min Hee-jin had previously won a temporary injunction against HYBE.

He stated,

“Yes, I expect acquittal. This decision will be submitted to the investigative agency and will play a significant role in persuading the police." (translated by Google)

Lawyer Go Sang-rok on Belift Lab's lawsuit against Min Hee-jin (Images via YouTube/ Lawyersutube)

On May 22, Belift Lab lodged a complaint against Min Hee-jin for defamation. This was due to her allegations of plagiarism against the agency for copying ADOR's NewJeans concept, music video, choreography, and outfit styling for Belift Lab's new girl group ILLIT.

HYBE vs. ADOR feud: Court grants a temporary injunction allowing Min Hee-jin to keep the position of CEO, allegations against Belift Lab, and more

HYBE had reportedly called for an extraordinary shareholders meeting with an agenda of dismissing Min Hee-jin, from the position of ADOR’s CEO, for allegedly taking over the agency’s management rights and separating it from its parent agency.

HYBE owns 80 percent of the share of the subsidiary agency ADOR, and 18 percent is owned by Min Hee-jin, meanwhile, the employees of ADOR own 2 percent.

On May 30, during the second and the last hearing of the trial, the Seoul Central District Court's Civil Agreement Department granted Min Hee-jin a temporary injunction. This would not only allow her to retain her position as the CEO of ADOR but also prevent HYBE from exercising its right to dismiss her.

The ADOR CEO had previously accused producer and HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk of plagiarizing NewJeans’ concept for Belift Lab's girl group ILLIT. On the other hand, HYBE had accused Min Hee-jin of breach of trust refuting her allegations. The court stated that the evidence submitted by HYBE was not sufficient for Min Hee-jin’s dismissal.

The court said,

“It is necessary to determine whether Min Hee-jin has reasons for dismissal or resignation through a faithful investigation of evidence and a close hearing on the main issue. The arguments and data submitted so far have not sufficiently explained the reasons for dismissal or resignation claimed by HYBE.”

Moreover, raising issues regarding plagiarism done by another agency under HYBE Corporation (Belift Lab) was viewed as a part of fulfilling her contractual duties toward protecting NewJeans. The court also stated that it could be seen as a treacherous act in HYBE's eyes, however, it was not enough to prove a breach of trust.

According to Sports Kyunghyang, a South Korean media outlet, the court said,

“It is difficult to view actions such as raising issues as a breach of trust toward ADOR.”

On May 31, close executives of the ADOR CEO were reportedly dismissed during the extraordinary shareholders meeting. HYBE reportedly appointed CHRO Kim Joo-young (Chief Human Resources Officer), CSO Lee Jae-sang (Chief Strategy Officer), and CFO Lee Kyeong-jun (Chief Financial Officer).