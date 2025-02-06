"I fear the obsession is back"— Fans react as BTS's Blood Sweat & Tears emerges as 11th track to surpass 600 M

On January 5, 2025, BTS's Moombahton and trap track Blood Sweat & Tears emerged as the eleventh song of the band to surpass 600 million streams on the audio listening platform Spotify, leaving the fandom proud.

Blood Sweat & Tears was released on October 10, 2016, through Big Hit Entertainment in Korean Version. It was dropped in Japanese version on May 10, 2017, through Universal Music Japan. The single served as the band's second studio album, Wings.

Subsequently, the group's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. ARMYs shared multiple congratulatory snippets celebrating the feat.

"me adding to this i fear the obsession is back," an X user tweeted.

The fandom stated that BTS deserved a billion streams on Spotify. They further mentioned that it was Blood Sweat & Tears was the best song they had ever heard.

"BTS becomes in the FIRST Group and ASIAN Act in history to have 11 songs with over 600M streams on Spotify," a fan claimed.

"Deserves a billion actually," a fan shared.

"THE SONG THAT BRINGS ME TO THIS WORLD AND STILL THE BEST SONG I'VE EVER HEARD, congrats queenn," a fan commented.

Many internet users noted that Blood Sweat & Tears paved the way for the popularization of the K-pop industry. They considered the song to have the best title track, concept photos, music videos, and other cinematic elements.

"the song that paved the way," a user reacted.

"their best title track, best concept, best photos, best music video, best stages, best era, best outfits, best hair, best album shall I go on?," a user shared.

"bts changed the korean music industry forever with her," a user commented.

More about BTS members

Jin and j-hope were discharged from mandatory military service on June 12, 2024, and October 17, 2024, respectively. Following their fulfillment of the nation's call, the former released his debut solo album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music. Meanwhile, the latter announced that they would embark on his first world tour from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

The event has been titled HOPE ON THE STAGE at KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea. He would hold multiple concerts in locations including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, Manila, Singapore, Osaka, and other regions. Kim Namjoon, Suga, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook have been enlisted for their mandatory military service.

BTS is expected to reunite as a group in 2025.

