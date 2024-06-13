“I guess the thoughts that I miss you guys is too big”- BTS’ Jungkook pens a heartfelt letter for FESTA 2024

On June 13, 2024, netizen shared BTS' Jungkook's handwritten letter on the South Korean social media platform, The Qoo. The individual took a picture of a handwritten letter flashed on the VCR screen at an offline event FESTA held to commemorate the eleventh anniversary of the group at Jamsil Sports Complex in Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

The SEVEN singer shared his thoughts regarding the ongoing happenings in his life, and expressed how he has been longing for ARMYs and stated, as translated by X user @gol3naotc:

"Those cold winter & hot summer seasons isn’t even here yet but I’m thinking that I want those seasons to come faster. Time really doesn’t flyyyyy. I guess the thoughts that I miss you guys is too big."

Jungkook began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jimin. After completing his five weeks of basic military training, the idol was assigned to the Fifth Infantry Division. The idol is expected to be discharged from conscription in 2025.

BTS' Jungkook shared that he has been enduring tough times in his handwritten letter

BTS' Jungkook penned down that it had been a long time since he had written a letter. He further pondered that his handwriting had gotten worse. He stated that he was doing well and further shared he was enduring tough times. The idol assured fans he has been enduring every harsh thing, thinking about the day he would meet fans again. Jungkook stated, as translated by X user @gol3naotc:

"Hello, it's jungkook. I'm writing a handwritten letter in such a long time and I think my handwriting got worse. Sorry. Guys!! I'm doing well. Of course, there are tough times, but I'm enduring it thinking about the day I meet you all again. And sometimes there are fun times that make me forget that it's tough."

He further asked fans whether they listened to his latest fan song, Never Let Go, and wished his sincere feelings were delivered to them. Jungkook also regretfully informed fans that he wanted to perform the song, but due to time constraints, he could not do so.

However, if he could get a chance in the future, the idol would show a performance on Never Let Go, even though nothing has been decided yet. He expressed his desire to listen to ARMY's cheers. He stated, as translated by X user @gol3naotc:

"By the way did you listen to the fan song Never Let Go released in June? Even when I first worked on the song I wanted to make it a fan song. I hope my heart/mind got delivered well. I initially wanted to show it with a performance, but I really had no time so I very very unfortunately couldn’t make it happen. If I get the chance I really want to show it to you ㅎㅎ (nothing is prepared yet). But I really want to perform. I want to hear armys’ cheers quickly. I want to do cool songs again."

Jungkook elaborated on how winter and summer seasons had not arrived and kept thinking about ARMYs and how he would stand in front of them one day. He also asked them to look after their health and not to get sick. He expressed his longing and admiration for the fandom and concluded the letter, as translated by X user @gol3naotc:

"Those cold winter & hot summer seasons aren’t even here yet but I’m thinking that I want those seasons to come faster. Time really doesn’t flyyyyy ㅠㅠ. I guess the thought that I miss you guys is too big. If I enjoy it, one day I’ll be standing in front of you guys right? Aja Aja! anyways guys. Don’t be sick and and take care of your health until the day we meet you again! Then, we will be more happy when we meet?! I miss you so much. I love you so much! But I’m so bad at writing lettersㅋㅋThen I’ll get going!! Bye!"

Recently, BTS' Jungkook welcomed fellow group member Jin, who has been officially discharged from the ARMYs 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon Gyeonggi-do on June 12, 2024. He hugged and greeted the member as he completed his eighteen months of service in the Army.