"I hope he gets better quickly": Fans react as Single's Inferno star and renowned K-pop backup dancer Cha Hyun-seung reveals leukemia diagnosis

Cha Hyun-seung, known for his appearance on Single's Inferno and his work as a K-pop backup dancer, shared that he was currently battling leukemia. In a post on Instagram on September 27, 2025, he revealed that his diagnosis came in early June, shortly after achieving key milestones in his career. With the post he also shared photos showing him in the hospital, his head shaved as part of his ongoing treatment.According to Cha's post, the diagnosis forced him to pause all professional activities and focus on his health. He was currently undergoing treatment and remains determined to recover. Cha expressed his commitment to returning to performing and continuing his career once he was well.Alongside the Instagram post, Cha also shared a video on his YouTube channel showing aspects of his hospital experience, including visits to the emergency room and the physical challenges of treatment.Following Cha Hyun-seung's announcement about his leukemia diagnosis, fans have flooded social media with messages of concern, support, and encouragement. They commented with outpouring of support and well-wishes, expressing hope for his swift recovery. One fan commented,&quot;Oh no... I hope he gets better quickly&quot;S #dominate_tour 🇬🇧🇲🇫🇮🇹 @SiriusMoonchildLINKOh no... I hope he gets better quicklyMany expressed shock and sympathy, reflecting on how sudden and unpredictable serious health issues can be, even for young and seemingly healthy individuals. Others shared personal reflections on the importance of health and praised Cha for his perseverance and career achievements.rūta is blue!🪳˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ @R0SYGASHINALINKthat picture of him at the hospital honestly broke my heart I don’t understand how these things happen to healthy people, how it’s so unpredictable… I’m hoping for a full recovery ☹️❤️‍🩹chia 🍂 @offwoodzLINKSometimes we should just stop thinking about any stupid issue that is stressing us because at the end of the day health is everything. Sending him all the prayers, love and strengthCeramic Mercenary Opera Singer Mug @operaseulLINKOh my gosh. Before Noze, he's like one of the most popular backup dancers I knew in K-pop.Fans have been sharing more memories of Cha Hyun-seung's extensive career in the K-pop industry while sending their well-wishes following his leukemia diagnosis. Many highlighted his impressive career as a backup dancer for major artists and close connections in the industry. They expressed both admiration for his achievements and hope for his speedy recovery.luvlee @dokyeeoommLINKnoo i really like him as sunmi's dancer ㅠㅠ he's been working and supporting sunmi since her solo debut.. get well soon hyunseung, waiting for you to be &quot;cancer free&quot; soon 🤍🍉 pujarani 🍉 @caffeineoneshotLINKHe's also Changsub's bestie ☹️☹️☹️ Get well soon, bro!오세훈 편👉🏻 @sehunohsehuuunLINKhe was exo back dancer too😭 get well very soon 🥺Soyolerdene @SoyolerdenessLINKWasn’t he the dancer who performed in f(x)’s No More live stage? Hope he will recover quickly.Single's Inferno star and Sunmi’s backup dancer Cha Hyun-seung talks about leukemia diagnosis, receives outpouring of support from fans and K-pop starsIn the Instagram post from on September 27, Cha Hyun-seung shared that his life took an unexpected turn in early June. In June 2025, he was rushed to the emergency room and diagnosed with leukemia. He shared that, at the time, he had just passed the final auditions for projects he had long dreamed of.&quot;Hello, this is Cha Hyun-seung. In early June, my life came to an abrupt halt as I was rushed to the emergency room. Until then I had passed the final auditions for all the project I’d dreamed of and was running toward my goals — but a diagnosis of leukemia brought everything to a stop.&quot; He shared.He revealed that initially, he struggled to accept the news and found it difficult to tell anyone. However, over time, he has reached a point where he feels ready to speak openly about his condition.&quot;At first, even I couldn’t accept it, and I couldn’t tell anyone. Every day was filled with fear and confusion. Now, with time, I finally feel ready to speak honestly. I’m currently undergoing treatment, fighting quietly day by day. The road ahead is still long, but I am determined to overcome it. &quot;He expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported him and concluded by saying he is focusing on hope as he continued his journey toward recovery.&quot;My dreams and passion are still alive, and I’m holding on, waiting for the day I can stand once again on stage and in front of the camera. To everyone who has supported me, knowingly or unknowingly, I offer my heartfelt gratitude. I will overcome this and return stronger and warmer than before. Today, I’m practicing hope.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCha Hyun-seung is a South Korean performer widely recognized as a social media influencer and as a backup dancer for K-pop superstar Sunmi. He first gained public attention as the dancer for Sunmi's debut solo track 24 Hours, earning the affectionate nickname “Shoulder Oppa.”Over the years, Cha has collaborated with a number of high-profile artists, including Girls’ Generation, Taeyang, BoA, Rain, and EXID. Following the announcement of his leukemia diagnosis, several K-pop celebrities shared messages of support under his social media post. Arden Cho, the voice actress for K-pop Demon Hunters, wrote,“Wishing you strength and speedy recovery!!!! fighting!!! You’re young and strong, you got this!!!”Actor and idol Ok Taec-yeon commented,“Whatever it is… Stay strong and stay healthy!!”Other than them Park Gyuri from girl group Kara added, comedian and actor Kang Jae-jun, actor Hong Seok-cheon, Kim Ho-young, singer-songwriter Kang Ji-young and many more showed support.In 2021, Cha also appeared on Netflix’s dating reality series Single’s Inferno season 1. He was one of 3 new cast members introduced in the episode 5 of the popular series. He later also appeared in reality show Physical: 100.Cha Hyun-seung also maintains a strong presence on social media. His Instagram account @502bright has amassed over 983,000 followers, while his YouTube channel Cha hyun Seung 차현승TV (@chahyunseung) has gathered more than 176,000 subscribers.