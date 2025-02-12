"I hope the story could break down the invisible walls of generations" — Director Kim Won-seok reveals his vision for When Life Gives You Tangerines

On February 12, 2025, director Kim Won-seok shared his vision for his upcoming series When Life Gives You Tangerines in an interview released by Netflix. In the interview, he spoke about his thoughts and storytelling intent.

Kim Won-seok shared that the series honors the previous generations and hopes to inspire future ones. He expressed hope that it can unite people across generations and genders.

“I wanted When Life Gives You Tangerines to serve as a tribute to the generations of our parents and grandparents who have lived fiercely and passionately, and as a story that cheers on the future younger generation who will be living and making their way through in this world.”

Trending

He added,

“I hope the story could break down the invisible walls of generations and genders, and resonate with everyone.”

He remarked that the series is crafted meticulously, with attention to every detail, whether it be cinematography or music, to bring the turbulent era to life.

"From the realistic yet breathtaking cinematography to delicate actings and music that tug at heartstrings, everything was produced with great care and effort."

He explained it further,

"Since the major element of the series is the turbulent era being obstacles or challenges that the characters in the story cannot easily overcome, both art and technical staff poured their hearts and souls into expressing it properly."

He added,

“Moreover, in order to effectively express the changes in times and the emotions of characters over the past 60 years, we carefully selected and inserted hit songs from the time period to enrich the storytelling.”

He also offered high praise for the screenwriter Lim Sang-choon, who is credited with writing popular drama series such as When the Camellia Blooms and Fight My Way. He confessed that he loved the screenplay for multiple reasons.

"It’s difficult to choose just one reason for being drawn to it because I was attracted to everything — loveable and three-dimensional characters, writer Lim’s unique wit and sarcastic humour in the dialogue, and events that pull at heartstrings," remarked Won-seok.

He concluded the interview by expressing his hope that When Life Gives You Tangerines will leave a lasting impression on audiences' hearts and minds.

“I long for it to be a work that, no matter how much time passes, remains in the hearts of those who experience it.”

More about Park Bo-gum and IU starrer drama series When Life Gives You Tangerines

The drama series is set in the 1960s and revolves around the lives of Ae-soon, played by IU, and Gwank-sik, played by Park Bo-gum. Netflix announced for the first time a unique telecast format for the drama series.

The series will broadcast four episodes weekly instead of airing them simultaneously.

IU has reunited with director Kim Won-seok, with whom she previously collaborated on My Mister. She portrays Ae-soon, a stubborn, strong-willed rebel dreaming of becoming a poet despite her impoverished background.

Park Bo-gum, renowned for his roles in Reply 1988 and Love in the Moonlight, plays Gwan-sik, who is silent and steadfast like iron but is hopelessly devoted to Ae-soon.

When Life Gives You Tangerines chronicles their journey, growth, and memorable moments through all four seasons.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback