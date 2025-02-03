“I learned a lot of his acting techniques”: Choo Young-woo talks about how Ju Ji-hoon guided him during filming of ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call’

On February 3, 2025, the Korean media agency Dispatch published an interview with The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call’s Choo Young-woo. The actor played one of the leading roles of Yang Jae-won in the medical drama, alongside Ju Ji-hoon, who portrayed Baek Gang-hyeok. The drama was released on Netflix on January 24, 2025.

During the interview, Choo Young-woo talked about his role in the drama and also his other experiences with the show. Besides, he also underlined how Ju Ji-hoon guided him during the filming of The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call. He stated that he wanted to resemble Ju Ji-hoon’s serious yet effortless acting style, therefore, he adopted several of his acting techniques.

“I wanted to resemble Ju Ji Hoon’s serious yet relaxed look. While acting alongside him, I learned a lot of his acting techniques,” Choo Young-woo shared.

Trending

Expand Tweet

He further explained how Ju Ji-hoon guided him to take inspiration from other films and utilize them as references, whenever he was stuck on any scene.

"When I struggled with certain scenes, he advised me to draw inspiration from good writings or films, using them as references to break through. That helped me tremendously."

Similar to Baek Gang-hyeok's mentorship of Yang Jae-won in the show, Ju Ji-hoon guided Young-woo in the art of acting.

The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call’s Choo Young-woo revealed how people started pointing to his resemblance to Ju Ji-hoon

In the interview, Choo Young-woo also stated that he tried to absorb all of Ju Ji-hoon’s teachings. Due to Ji-hoon's influence, some said that Young-woo's manner of speaking was close to Ju Ji-hoon's, which the former acknowledged.

"When you admire someone, you naturally start imitating them. I think it just rubbed off on me without realizing it,” Young-woo stated.

Choo Young-woo added how Ji-hoon always encouraged him during the shooting of The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call. Ji-hoon pushed Young-woo to keep practicing, which ultimately helped him to act naturally. He stated:

"Ju Ji Hoon told me, 'Young Woo, take it easy. We have plenty of time. Go to the car and practice 10, 100, or even 1,000 times until you lose your voice. When you're ready, come back at your own pace.' After doing that, the performance came out naturally. He always provided me with ample encouragement and praise."

The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call featured Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo, Ha Young, Yoon Gyung-ho, and Jeong Jae-kwang in the main roles. The first season has a total of eight episodes, which were released via Netflix.

The story is about Baek Gang-hyeok (Ju Ji-hoon), who is a brilliant trauma surgeon and has operated in war zones. He's confident in his talents and likes to bulldoze when doing the appropriate thing. At a university hospital, he oversees the severe trauma team. As the severe trauma team saves more victims, the university hospital loses more money.

Yang Jae-won (Choo Young-woo), Nurse Cheon Jang-mi (Ha Young), and anesthesiologist resident Park Gyeong-won (Jeong Jae-kwang) make up the severe trauma team. Baek Kang-Hyuk transforms the severe trauma team into a lifesaving force.

In related news, the writer of The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call confirmed the second installment of the series. Dr. Lee Nak-jun, the drama's creator, came on YTN News' Wise Radio Life on January 31, 2025, and revealed a spoiler for a possible season 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback