“I love Jennie”— Billie Eilish shows love for BLACKPINK Jennie on ‘You Quiz on The Block’ show

On June 23, 2024, a preview for the upcoming episode of You Quiz on the Block was shared through the talk show's official YouTube channel, where Billie Eilish expressed her admiration for Jennie from BLACKPINK during a conversation with the hosts, Jo Se-ho and Yoo Jae-suk.

"Yeah, I love Jennie."

Trending

Billie Eilish recently visited South Korea to promote the release of her new third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. She attended Spotify's listening party organized on June 18, 2024, at Théâtre des Lumières, Seoul, South Korea, and was interviewed by the BLACKPINK member.

Billie Eilish's response to Jo Se-ho and Yoo Jae-suk's claim of sharing a close bond with BLACKPINK Jennie sends fans into a frenzy

As Billie Eilish shared her admiration for the BLACKPINK member at You Quiz on the Block, the hosts, Jo Se-ho and Yoo Jae-suk, also spoke their bond with the female idol. The hosts responded that they were Jennie's oppas (Oppa means older brother in the Korean language) and shared a close bond with her. As translated by X user @NEWSJENNIE, the hosts said:

"Je Seho: We are jennies' oppas"

"Yoo Jaesuk: We are close with Jennie."

In response, Billie Eilish used her humorous side and replied with a witty remark, 'Does she know that?,' questioning the accuracy of the hosts' claim of sharing a close bond with the female idol.

Expand Tweet

Subsequently, the Birds of a Feather singer's response circulated on social media, and fans could not stop gushing over it. The fandom concluded that everyone loves and adores the SOLO singer, and she is not only famous among the native celebrities but has secured a place in the hearts of foreign artists. Meanwhile, some fans also wished they could flaunt being close to Jennie, owing to Eilish's response to the host's claim of sharing a cordial bond with the K-pop singer.

The preview clip showed Billie Eilish opting for a casual look. She donned a pink shirt and paired it with a sleeveless white sweater. She complemented her appearance with glasses and a black bandanna. The American singer also said a few words about the Hit Me Hard and Soft album.

"A seventeen-year-old girl made an album with her brother in a bedroom. Might have seen much for everyone else. Now I'm kind of finally trying to figure out my life."

The upcoming episode featuring Billie Eilish on You Quiz on the Block is slated to premiere on June 26, 2024, at 8:45 pm KST.

Expand Tweet

Hit Me Hard and Soft was released on May 17, 2024, through Interscope Records and Darkroom. It is Billie Eilish's first full-length studio album since her 2021 record, Happier Than Ever. The American singer co-wrote the third studio album with her brother, Finneas O'Connell. The record features ten tracks, including Skinny, Lunch, Chihiro, Birds of a Feather, Wildflower, The Greatest, L'Amour de Ma Vie, The Diner, Bittersuite, and Blue.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Billie Eilish's recent meet-up at Spotify Listening party

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Billie Eilish were recently spotted at the Hit Me Hard and Soft listening party, held on June 18, 2024. In the event, the K-pop idol interviewed the Lunch singer about her latest release and discussed the details, including creative freedom, fans' reactions, her favorite hits from the record, the incorporation of True Blue, and other topics.

Billie Eilish and BLACKPINK member conversing (Image via Spotify/X)

During the interview, the K-pop idol questioned how Eilish felt when listeners across different countries tuned in to her album, such as Korean fans. In response, Eilish said:

"It translates, and it's like one of my favorite things in the world, is to like to speak and talk to someone where neither of us speaks the same language, but you bond over something, and I think that music is one of those things, and I feel like I've met so many, like, kids that like, are a fan of mine that we don't even speak the same language and that's so amazing."

The American singer further elaborated:

"It's just like the purest form of connection. I think that there is, and that's really cool, and it's cool every time I've done a show here to see everybody singing every word, and it's just amazing that anyone even outside of my states knows, let alone you know across the world who I am. It's really amazing. Thank You."

In recent news, the K-pop idol was featured in the Beats By Dre campaign Beats Solo Buds on June 19, 2024, while Billie Eilish concluded filming KBS 2TV's The Seasons: Zico's Artist.