"I'm down" — Troye Sivan teases a possible collab with BTS Jimin at the Magnum Cannes event

On May 16, 2024, Australian singer Troye Sivan spoke about a possible collaboration with BTS member, Jimin, at the Magnum Beach opening party in Cannes, France. In response to a reporter's question about expecting a collab, Troye Sivan confessed that he is always ready to join the K-pop idol for a partnership anytime and stated:

"Jimin collab, I'm down whenever, now, Let's go."

For the unversed, the ice cream brand Magnum launched its 'Wherever Pleasure Takes You Campaign 2024' in collaboration with Troye Sivan and DJ Mura Masa. The three new remixes of the Australian singer's track Honey were unveiled for the campaign at an event on the beach in Cannes.

The remixes for Honey shared its title with three favors or moods that Magnum has selected for its 2024 Wherever Pleasure Takes You campaign, including Euphoria, Wonder, and Chill.

Troye Sivan and BTS' Jimin's potential collaboration created a buzz on social media

Troye Sivan attended the long-awaited La Croisette en Mode Pleasure - Magnum X Troye Sivan party, answering several questions from the hosts present at the event. He donned a white sleeveless top with a grey colored knitted jacket and completed his look with trousers, which he buckled with a belt. The singer sported black sunglasses and adorned himself with a few accessories, including a necklace, rings, and a bracelet.

Soon, a video from the event went viral on social media. In the clip, the Australian singer and songwriter was seated on a sofa where a reporter had an interaction with him. The reporter asked:

"I'm coming to your Manchester concert in June, and I want to know when I would expect a Jimin collab."

In response, Sivan confessed that he's always ready to partner with Jimin and stated:

"Oh wow, see you in Manchester in June, second, oh, Jimin collab, I'm down whenever, now, Let's go."

His response made K-pop fans elated. Many expressed their approval and referred to the partnership between Troye and Jimin as "iconic.". The majority of fans added that they can't wait to see them singing together and releasing a song in the future.

However, it is not the first time Troye Sivan has expressed his desire to team up with Jimin. On May 12, 2022, he appeared at iHeart Radio's Ask Anything, where he answered fan's questions enthusiastically. One of the fan queries was whether he would love to work with Jungkook and Jimin, the singer replied in an affirmative tone. As reported by Billboard, he stated:

"I would love that. I really, really, really love writing with other people and that’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time, so if they ever want to write … or for me, for us, or whatever. I’m very very down.”

Meanwhile, Troye Sivan previously contributed to the lyrical portion of BTS's Louder Than Bombs, a track of the 2020 album Map of the Soul:7.

Troye Sivan also talked about his association with Magnum to the host Nicky Doll and stated, as reported by media outlet, Attitude:

“With music, it’s easy to get one thing right. You can write a lyric that says how you feel. Maybe you come up with some sort of production on a track that says how you feel. When you get all these things right, the thing that you achieve is a mood and a feeling."

Sivan continued:

"The stars really have to align. That’s constantly what I’m striving to create. So, it was a fun challenge to try and achieve these three different moods.”

The BTS member, Jimin, began mandatory military service on December 12, 2023. After concluding his five weeks of basic training, he was selected as the best trainee of his unit and was awarded The Honor of Exemplary with a commendation from the Chief of Division.

He was assigned to the Fifth Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces and promoted to the Private First Class. The idol is expected to be discharged from service in 2025.