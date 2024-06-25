“I'm gonna give him a hard time” — Park Myung-soo hilariously recounts BTS Jin’s busy military discharge day

BTS member Kim Seok-jin's friendship with the South Korean entertainer and comedian Park Myung-soo is well-known across the industry and their fans. On June 24, 2024, Newsen reported that Kim Tae-jin appeared on the Mobile Quiz Show segment from Park Myung-soo's Radio Show on KBS Cool FM, which was aired on June 25.

During their on-air conversation, Park Myung-soo brought up Jin's military discharge and revealed calling him on that day. Park Myung-soo shared that he congratulated the idol on his homecoming, however, the Epiphany singer-songwriter had to disconnect the call due to his tight schedule. He said:

"He was really happy. Then he told me I needed to hang up the phone cos he was tied up. That's what he really said. He was busy so we needed to hang up the phone, (he can say that) because we are close...I'm gonna give him a hard time when I get to see him next time." [translated]

Radio Show guest, Kim Tae-jin, was surprised to learn Park Myung-soo's close friendship with the BTS idol. Furthermore, Park Myung-soo hilariously stated that he plans to give Jin a hard time once they meet since the BTS idol is reportedly busy for the next three months.

"I plan to congratulate him on being discharged from the military for three months from now on." shared Park Myung-soo.

BTS Jin gifted Park Myung-soo a bottle of "Honey Jar of Butterfly" along with other celebrities

Earlier in November 2022, the Awake singer-songwriter appeared on Park Myung Soo’s YouTube channel, Hal Myung Soo, to promote his debut solo single The Astronaut. Since then the South Korean veteran comedian has often mentioned his close equation with the BTS idol.

In March 2024, Park Myung-soo shared about receiving a bottle of Honey Jar of Butterfly from the Moon singer during his appearance on the YouTube chat show, Salon Drip. For the unversed, Honey Jar of Butterfly is an alcohol that was home-brewed by the BTS idol before he enlisted in the military in December 2022.

During the YouTube show, Drunken Truth, Jin documented his journey of brewing his own trademark alcohol, which he named Honey Jar of Butterfly and gifted to his close friends from the entertainment industry such as 2AM's Lim Seul-ong, Park Seo-ham, BTS' j-hope, and Chef Lee Yeon-bok, among others.

Meanwhile, on Park Myung-soo's Radio Show on KBS Cool FM, Park Myung-soo also shared his filming experience for the Disney+ reality show, My Name is Gabriel which aired its first episode on June 21, 2024. The show ships off celebrities to different countries where they are supposed to take on the identity of a stranger and live as them for 72 hours.

The show participants include Park Myung-soo, Park Bo-gum, Ji Chang-wook, Yeom Hye-ran, and Hong Jin-kyung. The show hosts are Yoo Dae-joon aka Defconn and Davichi duo—Lee Hae-ri and Kang Min-kyung.

The BTS idol, on the other hand, is currently reported to be working on his debut solo album which will be released in 2024. The BTS singer-songwriter was the first member to enlist in the military in December 2022 after releasing his debut solo single The Astronaut in collaboration with the British band, Coldplay.

The Epiphany singer-songwriter ranked No. 1 on the June 2024 idol brand value ranking published by the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute. Additionally, due to his immense popularity, the Wootteo x RJ collaboration special merch reportedly sold out on June 24, 2024, within minutes of the pre-order opening.