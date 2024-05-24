"I'M LOSING MY MIND"— Lovely Runner fans in shambles over Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon's response to dating question

On May 23, 2024, TEO UNIVERSE (테오) dropped a preview for Lovely Runner stars Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon's much-anticipated appearance on the talk show Salon Drip. The preview for the upcoming episode was released on TEO UNIVERSE (테오) official YouTube channel.

During the preview, the host, Jang Do-yeon, questioned whether they were dating in real life due to their overflowing chemistry in the ongoing Lovely Runner drama. In response, Kim Hye-yoon told Byeon Woo-seok, "Oppa, you can answer that," and the actor wittingly said, "No Comment." Subsequently, the duo's ambiguous and witty response left the Salon Drip crew screaming in unison and fans online in shambles.

Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok are currently making waves internationally and domestically with their onscreen portrayals of Im Sol and Ryu Sun-jae in Lovely Runner. The K-drama community, including the host Jang Do-yeon, seemed to be head-over-heels for their romance and wished to see them dating in real life.

Soon, the clip from the Salon Drip preview went viral on social media, where fans had different reactions.

"I'M LOSING MY MIND," one fan tweeted.

Many netizens said that Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon's response was perfect as it would provide them with more reasons to look forward to the upcoming episodes of Lovely Runner. Meanwhile, others confessed that they still wanted them to date in real life and could not stop shipping them.

"This is the best answer bcs it's clearly giving fans more reason to be wondering and shipping them hard AND also giving bws the chance to keep that possibility open (or maybe more time to work on that)," a user said.

"I just know they aren't dating but I'll devour these contents for the butterflies. I want them to focus more on their career for now tbh. And maybe hang out with each other from time to time? Idk hahahaha I want them to be together but not now," a fan commented.

"I don’t usually ship celebrity couples IRL … BUT totally screaming, kicking and giggling right now," a user reacted.

Many fans also wished Lovely Runner stars to get married in real life, while others concluded that the content was delivered only for marketing purposes. Nevertheless, the K-drama community continued to gush over the stars.

"Do you hear that??? No, because from today my silent prayers begin that this relationship begins as a joke and ends with a marriage with traditional Korean costumes and photos of their wedding where he sees her as his whole world is reduced to a girl with a smile and sincere eyes," a fan reacted.

"Shippers worldwide are going insane. Regardless of whether it's true or they're just being playful (most likely), I'm glad they're so comfortable with eo and I hope they can work together again someday. Their chemistry is worthy of more projects," a user shared.

"I think literally everyone in Korea, scratch dat, the entire universe, is probably losing their minds w/ excitement over this potential relationship. If it's real, they totally deserve all the love &happiness in existence! My heart is practically exploding with happiness 4 them," a fan shared.

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon recreated some of the scenes from Lovely Runner in the latest preview for

Salon Drip

In the preview for the upcoming episode of Salon Drip, Lovely Runner stars Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon succeeded in flaunting their onscreen chemistry through various heart-fluttering moments. Even the whole crew and host, Jang Do-yeon, started blushing and screaming, watching their bond. The duo also recreated some of the iconic scenes from the drama.

Firstly, Byeon Woo-seok recreated an iconic scene where he mimicked Im Sol singing a birthday song for Taesung in the series. Secondly, Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon posed for a picture together as they did in the time-travel drama. In the series, Im Sol and Ryu Sun-jae sat together in a photo booth and clicked some portraits of themselves.

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon have successfully delighted netizens with their fanservice in the preview for the upcoming episode of Salon Drip and raised anticipation among fans.

Lovely Runner, which has 16 episodes, revolves around the story of a fan girl who time-traveled to the past to protect her idol from his untimely death. The show will air its final two episodes on May 27 and 28.