Lovely Runner fame Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon are all set to bring their undeniable chemistry to the talk show, Salon Drip 2. Fans are eagerly waiting for this special appearance, which promises fun interactions and great moments.

On May 24, 2024, the YouTube channel @TEO_universe unveiled a teaser for the upcoming episode.

The 51-second clip has fans eagerly anticipating the telecast, with the lead couple sharing a great dynamic. This is evident in the teaser of the talk show as well.

For those unfamiliar, Salon Drip 2 is a South Korean comedy talk show hosted by the renowned comedian Jang Do-yeon.

The cast of the ongoing K-drama, Lovely Runner all set to appear on Salon Drip 2

The lead actors of the hit K-drama Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, are all set to make their appearance on the YouTube talk show Salon Drip 2. The released trailer has sparked reactions from viewers as well as the production staff on the show's set.

When and where to stream:

The much-awaited episode featuring the Lovely Runner stars will premiere on May 27, 2024, at 6 PM (KST). The show airs on the official YouTube channel, @TEO_universe providing easy access for international fans to tune in and enjoy the fun for free.

Preview:

The released teaser shows the host, Jang Do-yeon, who was visibly excited to have the couple on her show, catching the actors off-guard with a sudden,

“Are you two dating?”

Kim Hye-yoon playfully transferred the question to Byeon Woo-seok, who responded, “No comment.” This elicited happy cheers from the staff present on set.

Fans found this exchange particularly funny, as dating culture is rarely discussed openly in the South Korean entertainment industry. The candid conversation between the stars and the host adds to the excitement of viewers eager to see more of the duo’s interactions and chemistry on the variety show.

This unexpected question and the charming responses have only heightened the anticipation for the upcoming episode, making it a must-watch for fans of the series.

The short video captured attention as Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon leaned in closer, creating a sweet and romantic atmosphere that left Jang blushing. Discussing their on-screen chemistry, Kim Hye-yoon shared,

“I felt a completely new emotion. It felt like there is just the two of us left on this planet.”

Byeon Woo-seok echoed her sentiment, saying,

“It felt like it was just the two of us. We were emotional even when we were happy. Every time, I wanted to pick her and run.”

The teaser also showcased Byeon Woo-seok enacting a playful version of Kim Hye-yoon’s singing from the drama, Lovely Runner saying, “I love Sol,” referring to Kim Hye-yoon’s character.

A sweet moment of them comparing hand sizes also had Jang covering her mouth in excitement.

In Lovely Runner, Kim Hye-yoon stars as Im Sol, a dedicated fan devastated by the loss of her beloved star, Ryu Sun-jae from the band Eclipse, played by Byeon Woo-seok. The story takes a magical turn as Im Sol travels back in time to save him.

Lovely Runner has charmed viewers with its blend of time-slip romance and poignant themes of conquering one’s deepest fears. It’s a story that offers hope and warmth, making it a hit amongst fans.

Viewers are eagerly awaiting what more surprises the upcoming episode of the talk show will bring, as well as the final episode of Lovely Runner, which is set to air on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.