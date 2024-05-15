Byeon Woo-seok garners attention for liking a compilation video of kissing scenes from tvN drama Lovely Runner on Instagram

Actor Byeon Woo-seok has garnered attention for his recent Instagram activities as he was seen liking a video of a kissing compilation from Lovely Runner. Byeon Woo-seok has witnessed a significant rise in Instagram followers and currently boasts over seven million followers on the platform.

Many fans and netizens found out that the actor had pressed the like button on the compilation video of the kissing scenes shared by tvN on Instagram. This video showcased the kisses shared between Im Sol (portrayed by Kim Hye-yoon) and Ryu Sun-jae (played by Byeon Woo-seok) over the years as teenagers and as adults in their 20s and 30s.

While some netizens have gushed over the synergy between the two stars in Lovely Runner, others have playfully mentioned that Byeon Woo-seok may be intentionally liking posts on social media. He was previously seen engaging with SM Entertainment boy group RIIZE's posts on the app. The actor is known for his resemblance to RIIZE's maknae, Anton.

Expand Tweet

Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye-yoon's Lovely Runner garners attention for its kissing scenes

Expand Tweet

Lovely Runner airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8.50 pm Korean Standard Time on the South Korean TV station tvN. This romantic drama is also available on TVING, an OTT platform, and Rakuten Viki.

Lovely Runner tells the tale of a passionate fan, Im Sol, and a K-pop idol, Ryu Sun-jae. Ryu Sun-jae is a top star in South Korea, widely known for his vocal prowess. Due to the demanding nature of the entertainment industry and personal issues, Ryu Sun-jae commits suicide.

On the other hand, Im Sol finds solace in Ryu Sun-jae’s music as she went through a tragic accident in the past, which led to paralysis in her legs. Her dreams were crippled, but she continued to live, given the comfort she received from his songs. Im Sol travels back in time to change the events that lead to his death and protects him with all her might.

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon have set the internet ablaze with their brewing chemistry in Lovely Runner and have gained attention for their kissing scenes in different timelines. Although the romantic scenes are not steamy, netizens have appreciated their performance.

The last scene from episode 10, which aired on May 7, caught fans’ eyes, and they made huge numbers of GIFs of it. Furthermore, Lovely Runner remained the highest-rated show, with the May 13 episode receiving an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.7 percent.

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon's recent activities

Byeon Woo-seok recently appeared on the variety show Running Man, which featured Yoo Jae-suk, Jee Seok-jin, Song Hyo, and many more. He engaged in fun activities with the cast members wearing high school uniforms.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-yoon will participate in a GQ magazine photo shoot. On May 10, Artist Company unveiled Kim Hye-yoon's upcoming plans, which include her appearance on Jang Do-yeon's talk show Salon Drip 2. She will also give interviews to international media agencies.

VARO Entertainment also confirmed that Byeon Woo-seok would grace the screen of Salon Drip 2 alongside his Lovely Runner co-star Kim Hye-yoon.