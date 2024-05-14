Lovely Runner episode 11: Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye-yoon's brimming college romance

On Monday, May 13, tvn aired episode 11 of Lovely Runner, featuring Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, N.flying's Lee Seung-hyeob, Song Geon-hee, and many more. The latest episode showcased the brimming college romance between Ryu Sun-jae and Im Sol, portrayed by Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, respectively.

The drama follows the story of a K-pop idol Ryu Sun-jae, who is widely known for his vocal prowess. However, despite living a glamorous life, Sun-jae faces difficulties in his personal life due to the demanding nature of the industry, and ends up losing his life. His fangirl Im Sol then turns back time to prevent the incidents that would lead to her favorite K-pop idol's tragic death.

Notably, with the changes taking place in the past, there are huge consequences in the present. In the latest episode, Im Sol is traveling in the past for the last time, and Ryu Sun-jae has figured out she is here to protect him.

Im Sol once again accepted her feelings for Ryu Sun-jae, but this time they are in 2009, pursuing their respective degrees in college. This episode showcased their college romance era, where Im Sol and Ryu Sun-jae shared heart-fluttering and wholesome moments as a college campus couple.

Expand Tweet

Lovely Runner featuring Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye-yoon records the personal highest viewership ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, a renowned television ratings Institute, Lovely Runner aired episode 10 on May 7, with an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.8 percent.

Episode 10 marked an increase in the viewership ratings by 0.7 percent since its previous episode, and with this, the rom-com drama has achieved its personal best in terms of ratings recorded.

According to Good Data Corporation, actors Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively among the most buzz-worthy actors in May first week. While, actor Song Geon-hee, who portrayed the character of Kim Tae-sung in the drama, made it to the list at No. 6.

On the other hand, the tvN drama also ranked No. 2 on the most buzz-worthy K-drama for the first week of May since it was one of the most talked about dramas on social media.

Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye-yoon’s recent activities

Besides his appearance in the tvN drama, Byeon Woo-seok was invited as a guest on the variety show Running Man, featuring Yoo Jae-suk, Jee Seok-jin, Song Ji-hyo, and more. The episode aired on tvN on May 12 at 6:15 PM KST, marking his first appearance on the variety show since May 2022.

On May 8, his agency VARO Entertainment announced the 2024 Byeon Woo-seok Asia Fan Meeting Tour named SUMMER LETTER, to be held in Taiwan, Thailand, China, and South Korea.

Previously on May 9, it was reported by Top Star News that fans of actress Kim Hye-yoon were protesting against Artist Company due to lack of activities and content featuring the artist.

According to Joy News 24, the same day her agency Artist Company confirmed her upcoming activities in an official statement.

They stated:

“Kim Hye-yoon completed the GQ photo shoot on the 8th, and plans to deliver written interviews to overseas media. She will also appear in Jang Do-yeon's Salon Drip 2”.

On May 13, Artist Company also shared a pictorial from her GQ photoshoot on their official Instagram page.

Lovely Runner airs every Monday and Tuesday on tvN and TVING in South Korea at 8:50 pm KST. International audiences may watch it on the OTT Platform Rakuten Viki.