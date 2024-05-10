"They are friends from University" — Byeon Woo-seok's agency Varo Entertainment denies dating rumors with freelance model Jeon Ji-su

On May 10, 2024, Byeon Woo-seok's agency, Varo Entertainment, denied the ongoing Lovestagram dating rumors with freelance model, Jeon Ji-su. One of the officials from the record label confirmed the same to the media outlet, Herald Pop. As translated by Koreaboo, the statement read:

"The dating rumors are not true at all. They are friends from University."

The agency also shared that Jeon Ji-su currently has a boyfriend.

For the unversed, Byeon Woo-Seok and Jeon Ji-su were rumored to be dating as netizens found similar pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. The celebs were spotted at the same places and allegedly wearing couple rings.

Varo Entertainment states that Byeon Woo-seok and Jeon Ji-su went to the same places with other friends

Byeon Woo-seok is one of the budding stars in South Korea due to his portrayal of Ryu Sun-jae in the ongoing drama, Lovely Runner. Following the show's popularity, fans have been highly invested in his present activities. Subsequently, some netizens discovered similarities between his and Jeon Ji-su's Instagram posts.

The actor and Jeon Ji-su are also following each other on Instagram, and netizens stated that they were at the same resort, art gallery, and hiking place and allegedly had the same couple rings featured on their social media accounts.

Varo Entertainment was quick to deny the rumors. The agency commented that the duo indeed went to the same places. However, they were accompanied by other friends.

Following the denial of the dating news, the media outlet XSports News published an article that revealed that the freelancer model is currently in a relationship with a DJ.

Soon, the K-drama community reacted to the ongoing rumors. They stated that the rising actor is getting so popular domestically and internationally that now netizens are occupied, spreading false dating rumors about it. Some also praised the agency for taking action quickly and denying it as soon as possible.

Byeon Woo-seok recently joined the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, on May 9, 2024, and quickly gained over 120,000 subscribers within three hours. Through the platform, he would be able to interact with his fans via posts, fan letters, and Weverse DM.

Moreover, the actor is set to appear on the South Korean variety show SBS' Running Man on May 12, 2024, and tvN's You Quiz on the Block in the same month.

The actor will embark on the "2024 Byeon Woo-seok Asia Fanmeeting Tour, Summer Letter" in June in Taipei, Taiwan. He will meet his fans in several Asian countries, including Bangkok, Thailand, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

More about Byeon Woo-seok

Featuring Byeon Woo-seok (Image via@byeonwooseok/Instagram)

Born on October 31, 1991, Byeon Woo-seok is represented by Varo Entertainment. He has been active in the industry since 2014. He is known for his expertise in modeling, acting, and hosting. Starting his career as a model in 2014, he made his acting debut with a cameo role in the hit drama Dear My Friends.

Since then, he has appeared in multiple dramas, including Moonshine, Search: WWW, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Record of Youth, Strong Girl Nam-soon, and others. He has also featured in the film, 20th Century Girl, which catapulted him to international fame.

Lovely Runner airs every Monday and Tuesday and is available to stream on Rakuten Viki.