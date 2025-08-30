‘I'm Solo’ male contestant reportedly requests closed-door trial for ongoing s*xual assault lawsuit

Recently, according to The Korea Herald, an anonymous contestant of SBS Plus and ENA's reality dating show, I'm Solo, identified as Mr. A, was indicted on charges of s*xual assault against a woman in her 20s.

Following the same, on Friday, August 29, according to AllKpop, the Seoul Western District Court’s Criminal Agreement Division 11, which marked as the first hearing of the case, the defendant allegedly requested a closed trial.

For the unversed, a closed trial refers to the proceedings of the case being held behind closed doors instead of a typical case hearing at a court. The defendant stated that since there has been public and media attention due to his appearance on the show, he expressed that the case and its proceedings might not take place properly, and it might lead to effects on the final judgement made towards the case.

Here's what the defendant, Mr. A from I'm Solo, stated as the reason for his request on a closed-door trial:

“There is a concern that excessive public and media attention could distort the process in which the defendant’s remorse and intentions are genuinely evaluated.” (August 29, AllKpop)

However, the court rejected the request. This was because there was clear CCTV evidence that showcased the crime committed by Mr. A. Therefore, they pushed back by expressing that, due to the guilty charges against Mr. A, his requests for a closed trial cannot be accepted, and he doesn't have the right to the same.

Here's what the court replied with to the request:

"The defendant does not have the right to demand a closed trial. Such measures are only considered when the victim’s privacy is at risk.” (August 29, AllKpop)

Regardless, the prosecution also raised concerns about the issue and requested a closed trial. However, this was a request in favor of the victim. They expressed that the trial will most likely require the CCTV footage to be played in the court, and with the media attention garnered by Mr. A through his participation in the show, I'm Solo, the release of the video might harm the victim. They stated:

"If the video is played in court and later reported by the media, it could cause further harm to the victim.” (August 29, AllKpop)

All you need to know about the proceedings of I'm Solo contestant's sexual assault lawsuit

According to The Korea Herald, a 30s man from the reality dating show, I'm Solo, was arrested under the charges of sexual assault. The anonymous contestant allegedly attacked a woman in her 20s at a parking lot in Mapo-gu, Seoul, and this incident took place around 3:30 AM KST on June 21.

Following his arrest, the contestant is accused of quasi-r*pe, which is a crime distinction that refers to a situation where an individual is involved in sexual intercourse where the other participant is taken advantage of, especially when they are unconscious, forced, or unable to fight back. He was arrested on the spot while committing the crime, and CCTV footage has also backed the charges against him.

After this news landed on the internet, back in June 2025, both the producers of the reality dating show, I'm Solo, stated that they would edit out all of the shots and images that include the contestant.

