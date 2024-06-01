"I met the person who I want to share my life with"— EXID's Hani pens a heartfelt letter to fans confirming marriage plans with long-term boyfriend

On Saturday, June 1, EXID's Hani took to her personal Instagram to share her marriage plans through a handwritten letter to fans. In the letter, she expressed that has met the person that she wants to spend the rest of her life with and is planning to get married to them. She also added that she's grateful for all the love and support from her fans regarding her relationship with her boyfriend. An extract from her letter read:

"And I met the person who I want to share my life with, so I decided to get married."

The idol previously went public with her long-term boyfriend in June 2022, and though there were rumors about the two getting married in September, on June 1, Hani confirmed the marriage rumors. Following the announcement, fans have been cheering the idol on the same and have flooded the internet with congratulatory messages for the couple.

EXID's Hani announces marriage with her long-term boyfriend through a handwritten letter to fans

On June 1, fans went feral as EXID's Hani posted her handwritten letter, announcing her upcoming marriage, on Instagram. The post consisted of two pictures. The first image had her holding a white rose and veil on her head while she was dressed in a casual outfit. She was seen playing with her dog in the image.

The second picture showcased her handwritten letter, where she directly addressed her marriage plans.

Here's what the letter read:

“I have been fortunate to be showered with love by so many people and I have grown to be a person capable of sharing that love. Thank you for raising me so well. And I met the person who I want to share my life with, so I decided to get married. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who congratulated me.”

Hani and Yang Jae-wong, the idol's boyfriend, are expected to get married by the end of this year, with many Korean publications reporting it to be most likely in September 2024. On the other hand, Yang Jae-wong is a non-celebrity who holds his profession as a psychiatrist. Given that the couple have been dating for over four years, fans have been expressing their best wishes for the two.

EXID's Hani, otherwise known as Ahn Hee-yeon, is a South Korean singer and actress. She debuted under the K-pop girl group in 2012 with four other members, Solji, Elly, Hyelin, and Jeonghwa. The group became one of the most iconic artists of K-pop's third generation with several of their tracks going viral, such as Up & Down, Every Night, Ah Yeah, etc.

The group has continued to roll out several other iconic tracks over the years. Most recently, the K-pop group released an independent single album, X, to celebrate their tenth anniversary. The album was released in September 2022, and the album's title track, FIRE, garnered several netizens' attention. However, since the group hasn't been active in the past two years, fans have been eagerly awaiting their comeback.