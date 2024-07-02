“Is Go Minsi really that good?”— Hilarious memes erupt over BTS Taehyung’s playful banter following Jinny’s Kitchen Season 2 episode premiere

On July 2, 2024, Na Yeong-seok, well-known as Na PD, mentioned that BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, called him and asked about Jinny's Kitchen Season 2's new intern. The South Korean television producer and director held a livestream titled [Live] Seojin’s 2 live review on his official YouTube page—channel fullmoon.

During the live broadcast, Na PD recalled that BTS' V called him to wish him a happy birthday. Na PD added that the Love Me Again singer-songwriter took a day's leave from the military to buy him a birthday present. However, during their call, the BTS idol inquired about Jinny's Kitchen Season 2's new intern—actress Go Minsi—and asked,

"Is Go Minsi really that good?"

For the unversed, Jinny's Kitchen is a Korean variety show that premiered its second season on June 28 at 8:40 p.m. KST on tvN and Amazon Prime Video. The BTS idol was featured in the previous season as an intern and manned a cafe in Mexico alongside Park Seo-joon, Lee Seo-jin, Choi Woo-shik, and Jung Yu-mi. As V is in the military currently, he was replaced by Go Min-si for the new season.

Fans flooded social media about V's hilarious reaction to the Sweet Home actress, who has been getting lauded for her being an ace intern in the new season.

"Taehyung called Na PD just to ask if Minsi is really that good of an intern in Jinny’s Kitchen season 2. Bro is getting prepared to fight Minsi after he returns from the military. This is so FUNNY and unserious of them!," a fan wrote.

""Is Go Minsi really that good?" oh taehyung is really a competitive," another fan wrote.

"I knew it would get crazy soon lmao...i can't wait!!!," another fan said.

Fans joke about BTS V and Go Minsi. (Images via X/@WinterMoon1013, @Hourlytaehyungi, and @Vantaered7)

"I really want the next season with him but I can even see Taehyung being jealous like that in the go minsi," a fan joked (auto-translated by X).

"Taehyung and minsi in next 3rd season of jinny's kitchen," a fan remarked.

"If taehyung has established the “annoying siblings who bicker 24/7” dynamic when he’s with IU imagine how things will be with minsi who is the same age as him. Someone needs to save the rest of the cast," another fan said.

Fans share hilarious GIFs about BTS V and Go Minsi's friendly banter. (Images via X/@thvsual, @thvitboysan, and @blueprodV)

BTS Taehyung talked about looking like a Terminator, sending the internet into a frenzy

Na PD also revealed during his YouTube livestream on July 2 that the Slow Dancing singer-songwriter revealed his body looking like "a terminator." Before enlisting in the South Korean military in December 2024, the BTS idol had promised his fans on his last Weverse livestream that he would bulk up to 85 kg and return from the military.

The livestream was held by Namjoon, V, Jimin, and Jungkook on December 5, 2023. In response, Namjoon promised to return from the military as the first idol in history to have a 3-digit body weight. Jungkook had joked about reaching 95 kg before his return. On February 14, 2024, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter posted on Weverse and updated his fans that he currently weighs 72 kg.

On June 12, 2024, during Jin's military discharge, when the rest of the BTS members gathered to welcome him, fans were surprised to see Taehyung's new muscular physique. V was spotted wearing a grey T-shirt and denim with a beige beanie cap. All six band members took leaves from their ongoing military service to visit the Yeoncheon training center to receive Jin.

In other news, BTS Taehyung and Namjoon enlisted together on December 11, 2023, whereas Jimin and Jungkook enlisted on December 12. The four will return in June 2025 alongside SUGA, who enlisted in September 2023 as social service personnel. Meanwhile, j-hope is set to return from the military in October 2024.

Due to SUGA's shoulder injury, he was categorized in Grade 4 of the South Korean military evaluation. SUGA enlisted for public service and was required to serve a mandatory 21-month enlistment period. However, the other six members were required to serve for 18 months due to their regular Grade 1 evaluation.

