“IS THIS REAL?”- Hospital Playlist fans in a frenzy over viral poster teasing possible season 3 renewal

A post on X claiming Hospital Playlist is coming back for season 3 is going viral, gaining over 17k likes as of now. So far, the show’s renewal hasn’t been confirmed by the network or creators. Fans are watching closely, with many questioning if it's &quot;real.&quot;The medico drama first premiered in 2020, becoming popular for showing doctors’ daily lives with a blend of work and personal moments. Season 2 followed in 2021, continuing the story of five long-time friends working at Yulje Medical Centre.Hospital Playlist is part of the Wise Life series, which started with Prison Playbook in 2017. That show ran for one season, setting the tone for the relatable storytelling seen in the spin-off.Despite the viral post, no official statement has been announced. Fans continue to share reactions and speculate online. If confirmed, season 3 would mark the return of one of Korea’s most-followed medical dramas.&quot;HOOYYY!!!! IS THIS REAL????!!!!😭😭😭,&quot; an X user commented.Many say the news &quot;better be real&quot; and are urging it to &quot;happen.&quot;🅿️⁷🌈🍉 @prettyboyyoongiLINKTHIS BETTER BE REAL ISTGL Coronel @MutyaCoronelLINKPlease make this happenxima @afairytaelLINKPLEASE GOD LET THIS BE REALDespite the clear confirmation, fans are already &quot;excited&quot; at the prospect of season 3.Raa @fruticandyLINKREALLY? I'M EXCITED😭😭😭arwih rawni @rantothesunLINKALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS HOSPITAL PLAYLIST SEASON 3!! pleasee be truee 🥹Ketombe Serangga @sendoknyamnymLINKCRYING A LOTTT! CANT WAIT😭Director Shin Won-ho previously hinted “someday” for Hospital Playlist season 3Hospital Playlist (Image via Instagram/@hospitalplaylist_official)In April 2024, director Shin Won-ho joined the Holiday Playlist cast for a roundtable on YouTube’s Nattering with Nah. During the talk, he was asked about Hospital Playlist season 3. Won-ho didn’t give a concrete answer but said he would work on it, though “Someday.” It’s vague, yet it was the first update fans have had in over two years.Although nothing is official, the return of the main five doctors is almost certain. Kim Dae-myung as Yang Seok-hyeong, Yoo Yeon-seok as Ahn Jeong-won, Jung Kyung-ho as Kim Jun-wan, Jo Jung-suk as Lee Ik-jun, and Jeon Mi-do as Chae Song-hwa are central to the show.Season 2 ended with several key story arcs. Jae-hak learns the police have caught the scammer, and he finally gets his money back. He calls Jun-wan to share the relief. Jun-wan visits Ik-sun at the army, and they share a tearful reunion. Moreover, Ik-jun and Song-hwa go camping together, hinting at their growing connection.Four months later, Jae-hak's wife gives birth to a healthy baby girl. Excited, he calls Jun-wan to pass along the news. Seung-chae checks on Jeong-won, and her mother confirms she is healthy and eating well. The season concludes with the five doctors together, watching a sunset, a quiet moment showing their bond. If a third season happens, it will likely continue the show’s serialized style.Both seasons of Hospital Playlist consists of 12 episodes and are currently available to stream on Netflix!