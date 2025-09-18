  • home icon
  Yoo Yeon-seok, Chae Soo-bin, MONSTAX, IVE, & more: Starship Entertainment stars reportedly join Game Caterers 2, all we know

Yoo Yeon-seok, Chae Soo-bin, MONSTAX, IVE, & more: Starship Entertainment stars reportedly join Game Caterers 2, all we know

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Sep 18, 2025 14:08 GMT
Starship Entertainment x The Game Caterers (Image via Instagram/@kkbyss and @officialstarship, YouTube/@15ya_egg)
Starship Entertainment x The Game Caterers (Image via Instagram/@kkbyss and @officialstarship, YouTube/@15ya_egg)

Starship Entertainment and KINGKONG by Starship's artists are reuniting with Na Young-seok’s production team after 3 years for the filming of The Game Caterers 2. According to Xports News's report on September 17, 2025 actors and singers from Starship recently participated in the web-based variety program.

The Game Caterers is a South Korean variety program created by PD Na Young-seok. It airs on tvN and later streams as a rerun on the YouTube channel Fullmoon (@15ya_egg). The show continues tvN's short-form content format.

The upcoming collaboration is the second collaboration between Starship Entertainment and Na Young-seok’s team. In November of 2022, 31 artists of Starship took part in the first collaboration, in the The Game Caterers 2 x Starship: Autumn Picnic episode.

It episode gained strong viewer interest for its diverse lineup of actors and singers. The variety show is produced by Egg Is Coming and involves visiting entertainment agencies or actors to play various games

Full cast lineup revealed for Starship Entertainment x The Game Caterers collaboration

The recent filming for the second collaboration of Starship Entertainment and the variety show took approximately 2 days and 1 night. Reports from Xports News informed that the artists’ personalities were fully captured during filming.

As per the report, the lineup of the participants expanded, including groups and members who debuted in the first season, while many of the original actors also returned. A complete list of participants in the upcoming Starship Entertainment x The Game Caterers episode:

Actors:

  1. Song Seung-heon
  2. Lee Dong-wook
  3. Yoo Yeon-seok
  4. Lee Kwang-soo
  5. Shin Seung-ho
  6. Kim Bum
  7. Chae Soo-bin
  8. Son Woo-hyun
Idol groups / singers:

  1. MONSTA X
  2. WJSN (Cosmic Girls)
  3. CRAVITY
  4. IVE
  5. Kiki (rookie group)
  6. Members of I.D.IT
  7. K.Will (participating as director)

Starship episode of The Game Caterers 2 to air mid-October after channel's hiatus

The Game Caterers's concept centers on Na Young-seok visiting official events, agencies, or entertainment programs where invited guests take part in a series of games. Each game of the variety show comes with prizes, and rules.

One of these rules is, when there are more than 4 players, turns proceed forward and then back, giving every participant 2 chances except for the last player. If all players succeed in the first round, the group wins every prize.

However, if a single player fails, one prize must be returned to the production staff, and the sequence restarts from the first player with the remaining rewards. Previously, several major entertainment agencies have already taken part in the variety program, besides Starship. These companies include SM, Antenna, HYBE, BH, Artist Company, and YG.

The upcoming collaborative episode will be released on Na Young-seok’s YouTube channel channel Fullmoon (@15ya_egg) which recently has announced a one-month break. The second Starship collaborated episode is scheduled for mid-October following the channel’s pause.

The channel also teased upcoming content, including other episodes of the variety show and Nattering with Nah. Previously, a JYP-themed episode has also been announced as per Xports News.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this second installment of Starship Entertainment and the varity show, given the popularity of the first season and the expanded lineups of singers and actors.

Edited by Adrija Chakraborty
