"Isn't it too late?" — Internet divided over KISS OF LIFE Julie's cultural appropriation apology amid KCON fallout and comeback announcement

On May 31, 2025, Julie, part of the K-pop act KISS OF LIFE, has come forward with a fresh apology tied to her earlier birthday livestream that drew backlash over its use of hip-hop elements.

Ad

The latest statement was shared during a recent live broadcast on KISS OF LIFE's official Instagram page, @kissoflife_s2. There, the K-pop idol spoke at length about the criticism and addressed those directly affected.

During her livestream, Julie mentioned that the team had been taking time to think over the issue and understand how their actions landed. Notably, due to the incident, the group will no longer participate in the upcoming KCON LA 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In spite of the recent regret, many stayed skeptical. Reactions online showed continued disappointment, with some questioning whether enough had been done beyond saying sorry.

"Isn't it too late? They almost lose everything now..," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This marks their third public response to the incident since the livestream aired. Some believe she was only apologizing now because her comeback is right around the corner.

They felt the timing was suspicious and think it was more about saving her image than genuine regret. Many fans were calling her out for being nearly two months late and only speaking up after facing consequences.

"Proper apology is a MONTH late and she's only apologizing bc that cb is around the corner," a user mentioned.

Ad

"She’s only apologising because she has a comeback and she can TELL nobody tuned tf in this is her last chance to save her career LMFAO “i wanted the members to have their day” as if yall didn’t ruin all these days for the black and latino community," a netizen said.

"Now she wanna "apologize appropriately" since they got removed from K-Kon and their comeback is around the corner. Not to mention she's almost two months late apologizing. Black/ Latino people are not obligated to always accept apologizes. I hope they flop," another fan added.

Ad

Meanwhile, some fans noted that although it was a bit late, they still felt it showed accountability.

"Glad to see her taking responsibility. Hoping they really learn and grow from this!! 🙌," a viewer noted.

"Black kissy here. We forgive Julie and the girls. She made a direct apology here to the affected communities. The hate and abuse she and the girls have got over the last few months has been so gross, even threats of violence. It needs to stop," a person shared.

Ad

"Holy sh*t a good apology in K-pop? She acknowledged the people hurt, said they know what they did was wrong (was a little vague), said they are learning from it. The apology was a little late, but better late than never. One of the best idol apologies I've seen in a while," a fan remarked.

Ad

KISS OF LIFE controversy explained

Expand Tweet

Ad

The public criticism towards KISS OF LIFE is tied to a birthday livestream held on April 2. The broadcast, which marked member Julie’s 25th birthday, featured all four members (Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul) and was styled with a hip-hop theme.

The broadcast received instant criticism from supporters, often called “Kissy,” who called it culturally insensitive. During the live session, the members wore clothing linked to hip-hop style and spoke in overly dramatic voices.

Ad

Multiple watchers voiced worries that the group’s actions mirrored clichéd depictions of Black and Latino cultures. As a reaction, KISS OF LIFE’s agency, S2 Entertainment, removed the video from their authorized platforms.

The agency then shared a written apology, followed shortly by individual notes from the members themselves. In these letters, the group addressed the criticism and expressed regret over the reaction. Still, many fans said the statements lacked clarity and called for a more community-specific acknowledgment of the offense caused.

Ad

Amid the backlash, KISS OF LIFE withdrew from the KCON LA 2025 roster. After thorough discussions, KCON and Kiss of Life’s agency, S2 Entertainment, mutually decided that the group would no longer participate. KCON USA apologized to fans who were looking forward to their performance and asked for understanding.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More