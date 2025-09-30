“It is an extremely private record” - Kim Soo-hyun cites 150 military letters to his then-girlfriend, denies 6-year underage romance with Kim Sae-ron

On September 30, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun’s attorney, Ko Sang-rok of Law Firm Phil, made public several letters the actor had written while fulfilling his military duty. The disclosure came as a direct response to claims by YouTube channel Ga Se-yeon and the Kim Sae-ron's family.They argued that the Queen of Tears star had been in a relationship going back to his middle school days. The legal side brought forward around 150 handwritten notes exchanged between Kim and his actual girlfriend during his enlistment from October 2017 until discharge. “The approximately 150 letters Kim Soohyun wrote during his military service were not newly created materials to defend anyone, they were naturally written records from that time. These materials consistently support the same facts and can be recognized as strong legal evidence,&quot; Ko explained. These letters carried personal expressions and future promises. In 2018, Kim Soo-hyun often wrote messages such as, &quot;I will definitely travel with her around this time next year. I want to do new things, things I've never done before, all with her. We'll go far, for a long time, always. I want us to cherish and love each other endlessly, but also fight, reconcile, sulk, and experience so many things together.”Kim Soo-hyun delivered them during leave and also received replies in return. The lawyer disputed the alleged “letter to the deceased,” however, looked very different. It mentioned day-to-day military routine, weather, and hopes of traveling once free from service. While one line said “I miss you,” Ko clarified this was a common phrase among soldiers to show longing for breaks, not proof of romance. The evidence also showed that Kim Soo-hyun’s relationship with Kim Sae-ron started only after she reached the age of maturity. Evidence presented also confirmed the relationship with Kim Sae-ron began later, after she became an adult. A postcard marked November 1, 2019, included lines such as, “From now on, I’ll nag you a lot and show more care,” and, “Even if we fight, I’ll be the first to apologize and give in.” Photographs dated December 14, 2019, December 24, 2019, and January 22, 2020 further supported this, all taken after she entered university. If the relationship had started years earlier, the defense argued, more photographs or records from that period should exist. However none have been produced. Law Firm Phil acknowledged the discomfort of releasing private exchanges but explained the decision. “It is an extremely private record, but it was inevitably disclosed to refute false claims and restore the honor of the actor,” they said (K-media Frameless reported). The lawyer added that even if they must reveal private details, they will correct false narratives and protect the actor’s reputation.Kim Soo-hyun &amp; Kim Sae-ron controversy explainedKim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun (Image via Instagram/@ron_sae, @goldmedalist_official)Kim Soo-hyun faced controversy after actress Kim Sae-ron’s death on February 16 this year. The late 24-year-old’s family, via their YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, claimed she started dating Kim in late 2015, when she was 15 and he was 27. The two artists shared various alleged texts, saying the relationship allegedly ran until 2021.The allegations led to major fallout for the actor, as Prada and Dinto soon ended their partnerships with him. His agency, Gold Medalist, denied the claims and stated the relationship began only after Kim Sae-ron reached adulthood. They also questioned the authenticity of the texts and letter, calling them fabricated.Gold Medalist filed several lawsuits against Kim Sae-ron’s family and others involved. Authorities also received criminal complaints against Kim Se-ui, operator of the YouTube channel Hoverlab, and the actress’s family for defamation, stalking, and other alleged offenses. Kim Soo-hyun’s is set to star in Disney+ drama Knock-Off, co-starring Jo Bo-ah. The series follows the story of a black comedy about a man who turns to counterfeiting after the 1997 financial crisis. Planned for 18 episodes in two parts across 2025, the series is now on hold amid controversy.